Cristiano Ronaldo Agrees To Manchester City Move From Juventus - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to move on from Juventus and make a return to Premier League with Manchester City. (More Football News)
Ronaldo, 36, is currently playing for Juventus in Serie A and is reportedly not happy with club and its management.
As per reports, he has been offered a two-year deal at Manchester City.
The move comes after City’s bid to get Harry Kane from Tottenham didn’t materialized. City with big pockets are now targeting another high-profile player.
Juventus have still no intention to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave on a free transfer, as Manchester City and Jorge Mendes want. This is what Juventus board told Mendes again today.
Juventus want around €28/30m fee to sell Cristiano Ronaldo because of their balance.
City who have already signed Jack Grealish for $139 million from Aston Villa, reportedly don’t want to pay transfer fee for Ronaldo.
Ronaldo’s contract at Juventus expires next year and the Serie A club is willing to sell the star Portugal forward but are demanding $29million.
392 - Since turning 30 in February 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in 392 goals in 356 games for club and country:
Club: 295 games, 263 goals, 63 assists
Country: 61 games, 57 goals, 9 assists
Evergreen.
Recently, Ronaldo was linked to a move back to Real Madrid but coach Carlo Ancelotti ruled out the possibility of the club re-signing the Portuguese star. Ronaldo himself addressed rumors about his future by saying his chapter with the Spanish powerhouse “has been written.”
