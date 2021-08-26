Cristiano Ronaldo Agrees To Manchester City Move From Juventus - Reports

August 26, 2021
After Lionel Messi, Ronaldo will certainly be the biggest catch for any club in this football transfer window

Outlook Web Bureau 26 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:52 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo is most likely to make a comeback to English Premier League with Manchester City.
Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to move on from Juventus and make a return to Premier League with Manchester City. (More Football News)

Ronaldo, 36, is currently playing for Juventus in Serie A and is reportedly not happy with club and its management.

As per reports, he has been offered a two-year deal at Manchester City.

The move comes after City’s bid to get Harry Kane from Tottenham didn’t materialized. City with big pockets are now targeting another high-profile player.

City who have already signed Jack Grealish for $139 million from Aston Villa, reportedly don’t want to pay transfer fee for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s contract at Juventus expires next year and the Serie A club  is willing to sell the star Portugal forward but are demanding $29million.

Recently, Ronaldo was linked to a move back to Real Madrid but coach Carlo Ancelotti  ruled out the possibility of the club re-signing the Portuguese star. Ronaldo himself addressed rumors about his future by saying his chapter with the Spanish powerhouse “has been written.”

