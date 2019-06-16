﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup 2019: Inzamam Ul Haq’s Belief In Pakistan Still Strong But Admits India Clash Is Key

Cricket World Cup 2019: Inzamam Ul Haq’s Belief In Pakistan Still Strong But Admits India Clash Is Key

Pakistan’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1992 and feels Pakistan need to fix a few things to beat India at Manchester today.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: Inzamam Ul Haq’s Belief In Pakistan Still Strong But Admits India Clash Is Key
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam, a member of Imran Khan’s triumphant team 27 years ago, insisted the side have the ability to challenge for cricket’s ultimate prize
Getty Images
Cricket World Cup 2019: Inzamam Ul Haq’s Belief In Pakistan Still Strong But Admits India Clash Is Key
outlookindia.com
2019-06-16T11:08:00+0530

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Pakistan can still win the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup but believes the anticipated clash with India is now a must-win game.

(SCHEDULE & RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

The 1992 world champions have endured a tough start to their campaign with one win from four matches, albeit against tournament favourites and world No.1 ranked team England.

In contrast, India – who have never been beaten by Pakistan at a World Cup - head into Sunday’s game after wins over South Africa and Australia, followed by a rained out match against New Zealand.

ALSO READ: India Vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup: Whom Does The Stats Support In ODI Format, Jasprit Bumrah Or Mohammad Amir?

But former Pakistan captain Inzamam, a member of Imran Khan’s triumphant team 27 years ago, insisted the side have the ability to challenge for cricket’s ultimate prize, with only small tweaks required for Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men to fire on all fronts.

He said: “I believe Pakistan have the ability to win the World Cup. They haven’t performed too well so far, and Sunday is important for them to stay in the competition. But it’s just a matter of fixing the small things, otherwise it’s a good team.”

But this is no ordinary game of cricket, with approximately 800,000 people having applied for tickets for the 26,000-capacity ground.

Up to one billion people are expected to tune into the action on television, as fans from around the globe prepare for one of world sport’s biggest occasions.

ALSO READ: 'You Can Be A Hero' - Mickey Arthur's Clarion Call To Pakistan Ahead Of World Cup Clash Vs India Just Like SRK's 'Chak De'

“India v Pakistan is always a big game - it’s like the final before the final,” he said. “It’s watched all over the world and whoever wins on Sunday will surely have a big celebration.”

Despite having come out on top against World Cup favourites England, Inzamam warned Eoin Morgan’s men – and Jos Buttler in particular - could pose the biggest threat to Pakistan’s title hopes.

ALSO READ: India Vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup, 2019: If It's A 50-Over Game At Manchester, Then Advantage Virat Kohli, Says Sunil Gavaskar

He said: “Every team has the ability to win the World Cup because they all have great players, but England are a good team and have a good combination.

“Big teams perform at the right time and England have done that.

“Buttler is a key man. How he plays, how he scores and his strike rate are amazing. I think he’s a great player.”

(With inputs from ICC)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Inzamam ul Haq Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India Vs Pakistan Indian Cricket Team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Vladimir Putin Treats Xi Jinping With Ice Cream On His Birthday, Calls Him His 'Best Friend'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters