Australian wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist lauded the efforts of an Indian-born nurse working at a care home in Wollongong. Sharon Verghese, who is a student at the University of Wollongong, has been working as an aged-care worker during the lockdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sharon I wanted to say congratulations on your selfless act. All of Australia, all of India and more importantly, your family wil be so very proud of your efforts. Congratulations and please keep it up, we are all in this together," said Gilchrist in a video tweeted by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

The United Nurses Association (UNA) has also appreciated the work done by Sharon, adding that out of 20 lakh registered nurses at least 15 lakh are from Kerala.

"At least two lakh of our nurses are abroad. Besides the Gulf, they are also in the US, Australia and other countries. Nurses from Kerala are most sought after because service is in their blood," said UNA general secretary Sujanapal Achuththan.

Sharon later told a Malayalam news channel that she was bowled over by the World Cup winner's shout out. She hails from Kottayam in central Kerala and has been in Australia since 2016.