June 11, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus Pandemic: Adam Gilchrist Lauds Efforts Of Indian Nurse, Sharon Verghese In Australia

Coronavirus Pandemic: Adam Gilchrist Lauds Efforts Of Indian Nurse, Sharon Verghese In Australia

Sharon Verghese, who is a student at the University of Wollongong, has been working as an aged-care worker during the lockdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic

IANS 11 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Coronavirus Pandemic: Adam Gilchrist Lauds Efforts Of Indian Nurse, Sharon Verghese In Australia
The United Nurses Association (UNA) has also appreciated the work done by Sharon.
Screengrab: YouTube
Coronavirus Pandemic: Adam Gilchrist Lauds Efforts Of Indian Nurse, Sharon Verghese In Australia
outlookindia.com
2020-06-11T21:38:02+0530

Australian wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist lauded the efforts of an Indian-born nurse working at a care home in Wollongong. Sharon Verghese, who is a student at the University of Wollongong, has been working as an aged-care worker during the lockdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News 

"Sharon I wanted to say congratulations on your selfless act. All of Australia, all of India and more importantly, your family wil be so very proud of your efforts. Congratulations and please keep it up, we are all in this together," said Gilchrist in a video tweeted by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

The United Nurses Association (UNA) has also appreciated the work done by Sharon, adding that out of 20 lakh registered nurses at least 15 lakh are from Kerala.

READ:  Indian-Origin Doctor Performs Double-Lung Transplant On Covid-19 Patient In US

"At least two lakh of our nurses are abroad. Besides the Gulf, they are also in the US, Australia and other countries. Nurses from Kerala are most sought after because service is in their blood," said UNA general secretary Sujanapal Achuththan.

Sharon later told a Malayalam news channel that she was bowled over by the World Cup winner's shout out. She hails from Kottayam in central Kerala and has been in Australia since 2016.

Next Story >>

South Africa Cricket Plans Unique Made-for-TV Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Adam Gilchrist Australia Cricket Nurses Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos