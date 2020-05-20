Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo Happy To Be Back In Juventus Training

May 20, 2020
Poshan
Cristiano Ronaldo looked happy to be back in training with Juventus, glad to "get through the difficulties"

Omnisport 20 May 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the Juventus sport center after his first training, in Turin, Italy, May 19, 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo has reported back to Juventus’ training center after a 10-week absence. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner showed up for medical tests with the Serie A leader Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Ronaldo observed a two-week isolation period at his home in Turin after spending the lockdown period in his native Portugal.
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Cristiano Ronaldo looked happy to be back in training with Juventus, glad to "get through the difficulties".

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The 35-year-old returned to training with the Serie A giants on Tuesday as officials look to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Twitter, Ronaldo was pictured smiling and offering two thumbs up.

"When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties #backontrack #beresponsible," the Portuguese star wrote.

Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 32 games for Juventus this season.

Juve were top of Serie A, in the Champions League last 16 and Coppa Italia semi-finals when the campaign was suspended.

