Congress' Udit Raj Calls Virat Kohli 'Anushka's Dog' Over Diwali Post On Bursting Crackers

Corona
Kohli's post on a clean Diwali landed the Indian captain in a social media storm and Udit Raj has added fuel to fire

Outlook Web Bureau 15 November 2020
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021.
2020-11-15T20:51:29+05:30

Congress leader and spokesperson Udit Raj has stoked another controversy by referring to India skipper Virat Kohli as Anushka Sharma's 'dog'. This after the Indian cricket team captain had on Saturday shared a video message asking people not to burst crackers during Diwali.

Virat Kohli is now in Australia where he will be leading India in a bilateral series starting November 27 before returning home to his pregnant wife after the first Test match in Adelaide. (FULL SCHEDULE)

READ: Virat Kohli Gets Paternity Leave

Kohli received a lot of criticism on social media for his Diwali message that was both timely and appropriate given the spike in pollution in India. Critics slammed  Kohli's lavish lifestyle and use of SUVs and private jets that also contributed to pollution.

Kohli is among the top earning sportspersons in the world with an estimated brand value of Rs 1,600 crores.

Udit Raj's post (in Hindi), refers to Kohli as 'dog' of his actor wife Anushka Sharma. The Congress party member wrote 'Anushka doesn't have to take care of her dog Virat Kohli. No one is more faithful than a dog ...'

Raj, a former BJP MP from Delhi, also goes on to call Kohli's critics as "looters, scoundrels and fools". He further asked them (people criticising Kohli) "to get their DNA checked and see whether they are native to India or not."

Why Udit Raj has called Kohli Anushka's 'dog' is not clear. The connection between pollution, Kohli and Anushka's 'dog' sent twitterati in a tizzy. But the 'dog' attribution was enough for making Raj's Twitter post 'popular'.

Given the nature of the medium, Twitter followers have asked Anushka to respond to Raj with the same venom with she had reacted to Sunil Gavaskar's comment on 'batting practice' when Kohli had made a poor start for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently concluded IPL in UAE.


A pregnant Anushka Sharma watching an IPL match in UAE recently. Photo: BCCI

Gavaskar had said that the only batting practice Kohli had got before the IPL was some throw down from his wife in the backyard of his house!

Tour Of Australia: Indian Cricketers Undergo Net Session For Both Short And Long Format

