Tour Of Australia: Virat Kohli Sends Diwali Wishes, Begs Indians Not To Burst Crackers

Extending Diwali wishes, India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday urged Indians not to burst crackers. Kohli and his Indian teammates are in Sydney, and observing mandatory quarantine ahead of the cricket series against Australia. (More Cricket News)
Kohli, 32, shared a video with Diwali wishes. He said, “Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion."
Happy Diwali ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/USLnZnMwzT— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 14, 2020
Aussie opener David Warner also wished 'friends in India' a Happy Diwali.
Happy Diwali to all our friends in India ðÂÂÂ#india https://t.co/y8wF4nzvgq— David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 14, 2020
Other sports stars and most of the Premier League clubs, like Liverpool and Manchester City, also wished their fans on the occasion of the 'Festival of Lights'.
To all our supporters in ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ and around the world, wishing you all a safe and prosperous #Diwali pic.twitter.com/cuEvikaq9A— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 14, 2020
#HappyDiwali to all our fans who are celebrating!— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 14, 2020
“Light, my light, the world-filling light…” #lightourcity
âÂ½ï¸Â @PUMA
ðÂÂÂ @MangteC
ðÂ¤Â @HARRDYSANDHU pic.twitter.com/XVuHLN67TH
Best wishes to all #lcfc fans celebrating #Diwali pic.twitter.com/vGQeVzQKs7— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 14, 2020
From all of us at West Ham United, here's wishing a very safe and #HappyDiwali to everyone celebrating.. pic.twitter.com/tCdSXnjiFZ— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 14, 2020
From all of us at the Premier League, wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali. ðÂªÂ— Premier League India (@PLforIndia) November 14, 2020
ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ². ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂºðÂÂ² #happydiwali pic.twitter.com/Zek4lOCtv7
India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests in Australia. The first ODI will be played on November 27 in Sydney.
