Tour Of Australia: Virat Kohli Sends Diwali Wishes, Begs Indians Not To Burst Crackers

November 14, 2020
Corona
Indian sports stars and Premier League clubs shared messages on social media, wishing fans a 'Happy Diwali'

Outlook Web Bureau 14 November 2020
Virat Kohli
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-11-14T17:13:04+05:30

Extending Diwali wishes, India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday urged Indians not to burst crackers. Kohli and his Indian teammates are in Sydney, and observing mandatory quarantine ahead of the cricket series against Australia. (More Cricket News)

Kohli, 32, shared a video with Diwali wishes. He said, “Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion."

Aussie opener David Warner also wished 'friends in India' a Happy Diwali.

Other sports stars and most of the Premier League clubs, like Liverpool and Manchester City, also wished their fans on the occasion of the 'Festival of Lights'.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests in Australia. The first ODI will be played on November 27 in Sydney.

Lucas Paqueta Showed Neymar Is 'Not Irreplaceable' For Brazil

