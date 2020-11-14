Tour Of Australia: Virat Kohli Sends Diwali Wishes, Begs Indians Not To Burst Crackers

Extending Diwali wishes, India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday urged Indians not to burst crackers. Kohli and his Indian teammates are in Sydney, and observing mandatory quarantine ahead of the cricket series against Australia. (More Cricket News)

Kohli, 32, shared a video with Diwali wishes. He said, “Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion."

Aussie opener David Warner also wished 'friends in India' a Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali to all our friends in India ðÂÂÂ#india https://t.co/y8wF4nzvgq — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 14, 2020

Other sports stars and most of the Premier League clubs, like Liverpool and Manchester City, also wished their fans on the occasion of the 'Festival of Lights'.

To all our supporters in ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ and around the world, wishing you all a safe and prosperous #Diwali pic.twitter.com/cuEvikaq9A — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 14, 2020

From all of us at West Ham United, here's wishing a very safe and #HappyDiwali to everyone celebrating.. pic.twitter.com/tCdSXnjiFZ — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 14, 2020

From all of us at the Premier League, wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali. ðÂªÂ



ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ². ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂºðÂÂ² #happydiwali pic.twitter.com/Zek4lOCtv7 — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) November 14, 2020

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests in Australia. The first ODI will be played on November 27 in Sydney.

