Virat Kohli, Anushka Draw Flak For Urging Netizens To Avoid Firecrackers On Diwali

The internet seems to have taken issue with actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's Diwali greeting this year. The couple received flak for urging people not to burst firecrackers, which appears to have offended sentiments of some people who fervently celebrate the festival.

The Indian captain on Saturday posted a Diwali message on Instagram and asked people to refrain from bursting firecrackers to protect the environment. "Please remember do not burst crackers and celebrate a safe Diwali," he said in the video message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Several social media users have trolled the Indian captain who is currently in Australia. Videos of people bursting crackers and tagging Virat Kohli emerged quickly on the internet, criticising them for telling them how to celebrate their festival. Some even chimed to take away the captaincy from Virat Kohli over his stance and give it to fellow-player Rohit Sharma instead.

#viratkholi Anushka and entire Hinduphobic gang must learn something from our south indian film industry on how to respect and celebrate festivals.

The entire gang of bollywood is worth boycotting.#à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾_à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾_à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾_à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤­à¤¾à¤² pic.twitter.com/sccGI3C9sq — Thor (@Thor89489565) November 15, 2020

They PREACH about POLLUTION caused by #CRACKERS on #Diwali .....



But they are the one who Enjoy FireWorks in NewYear or in Cri Matches & Celebrations !!



The minimal movement of vehicles during Diwali isn’t considered by Hypocrites.@KapilMishra_IND #à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾_à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾_à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾_à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤­à¤¾à¤² pic.twitter.com/07156tt3US — Satyam Shivam (@AazaadSatyam) November 14, 2020

Making of such Hindu hating video should not be further Posted on your handler @imVkohli ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤¬ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤¬ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤¬



We don't need your advice on our culture.#à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾_à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾_à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾_à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤­à¤¾à¤² pic.twitter.com/XFJjyUupGe — ê§ÂÂÂÂÂà¼ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¬âÂÂÂÂÂ κÉªÉ´É¢âÂÂÂÂÂ ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¬à¼ÂÂÂÂÂê§ÂÂÂÂÂ (@King_1_One) November 14, 2020

The cricketer's video message was in line with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) blanket ban on firecrackers this Diwali due to the alarming rise in air pollution. The Supreme Court had asked states to adhere to the NGT's guidelines on air pollution and firecrackers ahead of Diwali.

Netizens also dragged in Anushka Sharma in their strong disapproval. The Bollywood actor has avidly dissuaded people in the past from bursting crackers because of the impact the noise has on dogs and other animals.

It’s time your furry friends stopped hiding in some corner and joined you in your #Diwali celebrations. Have a #PAWsitive Diwali pic.twitter.com/oBkPsVVBAF — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 26, 2016

Soon, "Anushka apna kutta sambhal" (Anushka, take care of your dog) took steam and began trending on Twitter. The hashtag has recorded over 30,000 tweets in one day. The online tiff appears to have included Anushka's dog also, as people attacked the pet online and called him a "coward".

Bursting crackers just to burn the ass of liberandus and hypocrites like kohli and anushka . #à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾_à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾_à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾_à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤­à¤¾à¤² pic.twitter.com/iQdKQhfO0b — Yash Patel (@Yashpatel47250) November 15, 2020

Beyond the censure directed towards the couple, some sections of the internet have been up-in-arms against the ban on firecrackers.

People interpreted it as an attack on religious freedom, a move that mars the sanctity of the festival celebration. Many were quick to point out the "hypocrisy" of people who either allegedly harm the environment in other ways or stay silent over controversial aspects of other religions.

And now these elitist IAS babus have pressure coming from their Convent educated kids too who are taught that crackers are bad. So to maintain social status & reputation of them and their kids, they are enthusiastically dishing out orders for #crackerban. — Abhishek (@abhishaek) November 14, 2020

-My festivals are not your lecture class.

-My festivals are not your experiment laboratory.

-My festivals are not excuse of your administration failures.

-My festivals are not the day to show your hypocrisy.



Stop it. Thanks#CrackerBan — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) November 15, 2020

Supreme solution: Don't like crackers. use earplugs.#CrackerBan — Ashish Bagchi (@BagchiAsh) November 14, 2020

To Those celebrities who bark on deepavali creating pollution and are talking about #CrackerBan



Use Public Transport and leave all your own cars and bikes and then come to us to give gyaan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Vishwa Mallikarjun (@iamIndicWing) November 15, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal's government had banned the sale and burning of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight owing to plummeting air quality.

However, pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring areas soared on Sunday, a day after Diwali, as several people defied the ban on firecrackers. The air quality has once again plunged to "severe category", conflating with the pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states.

