IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Responds To Anushka Sharma, Twitter User Apologises To Indian Cricket Legend

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar on Friday clarified his comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, saying that people misunderstood and misquoted him which had led to the unwanted controversy.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

A massive controversy erupted when Gavaskar said that "jab lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone" during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab. Some fans even demanded the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to remove the former national team captain from IPL's commentary panel.

LISTEN: What Gavaskar Said About Kohli And Anushka

Anushka was also not happy with Gavaskar's comments and demanded an explanation. In a social media post, she wrote, "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game?".

Gavaskar, clarifying the air, said: "As you hear from the commentary, Aakash [Chopra] and I were doing commentary for the Hindi channel. And Aakash was talking about the fact that there has been very little chance for proper practice for everybody. That has actually shown in the rustiness of some of the players in their first matches.

"Rohit didn't strike the ball well in his first match, MSD didn't strike the ball well, Virat also didn't strike the ball. Most of the batsmen have because of the lack of practice.

"That was the point that was being made. Virat also had no practice and the only practice that they had when they were seen them playing in their building compund and Anushka was bowling to him. That's what I saidd. That's the only bowling, I have not used any other word. She was bowling to him, that's all. Where am I blaming her? Where am I being sexist in this? I am just stating what was seen in the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and then put up. That's the only thing I am doing," Gavaskar told India Today.

"The point I am trying to make is that there was no practice for anybody, including Virat in the lockdwon. I am not being sexist. If somebody, has interpreted it, what can I do?.

"I would like to say it again. Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat. Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It's a tennis ball, a fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown. That's all. Where am I blaming her for Virat's failures?" Gavaskar added.

Meanwhile, the social media user, whose misquoted tweet created a massive controversy, apologised to Gavaskar. The user wrote, "I am owning up to my unwarranted mistake. Nothing more to say on this. Peace" in a tweet and shared a lengthy post.

I am owning up to my unwarranted mistake. Nothing more to say on this. Peace. pic.twitter.com/kb9Avda9Q4 — Mateo Madridista (@Don_Mateo13) September 25, 2020

RCB captain Kohli endured a tough Thursday night in Dubai. He first dropped a couple of catches to allow rival captain KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 of 69, then managed just a single off five while chasing a mammoth 207-run target. They lost the match by 97 runs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine