IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capital, Dubai

Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed run in IPL 2020 so far. A win against Mumbai Indians in the opener was followed by a defeat against Rajasthan Royals. More than the result against RR, CSK skipper MS Dhoni garnered a lot of attention for batting at No. 7 when he was required at No. 3 or No. 4 to chase a 200-plus total. Dhoni will have a lot to prove in this tournament. Delhi Capitals are on a high after a super over win against Kings XI Punjab. Skipper Shreyas Iyer is in good form but his top batsmen like Rishabh Pant will have to provide better support to give the DC scoreboard a healthier look. Delhi Capitals have played CSK 20 times, but have only managed to win 6 of those encounters, losing the other 14 – three of which came during last season. Follow live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE | NEWS)

