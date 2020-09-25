September 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals: Focus On MS Dhoni, History Favours CSK

Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals: Focus On MS Dhoni, History Favours CSK

Chennai Super Kings have a solid 14-6 win-loss against Delhi Capitals. What will happen in Dubai tonight? Get live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of CSK vs DC here

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals: Focus On MS Dhoni, History Favours CSK
Who will win in Dubai tonight?
Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals: Focus On MS Dhoni, History Favours CSK
outlookindia.com
2020-09-25T16:24:39+05:30

After a stunning super-over win against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, a well-rested Delhi Capitals will back themselves to improve their head-to-head record against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai today. In 20 matches in the IPL so far, CSK have beaten DC 14 times but Delhi's assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels that UAE will bring his team luck. Saying the match against CSK will be a different ball game, Kaif said: “I believe stats might not give the proper picture this season. We played them last time 16-17 months ago, so a lot has changed since then. We’re a very different squad from last season and have brought in some players in the auction.” Skipper Shreyas is in good form and Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stionis has hit the strides for DC. With enough batting depth, Delhi can indeed match CSK all-round capability. There is a lot of focus on MS Dhoni's batting order. After the defeat against Rajasthan Royals, will he bat at No 4 if Delhi gives Chennai a stiff total to chase or will Dhoni keep giving the Sam Currans and Kedar Jadhavs the chance to bat ahead of him? Follow live ball by ball commentary and live cricket scores of CSK vs DC here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capital, Dubai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Shreyas Iyer Dubai UAE Cricket Live Score Live Blog Indian Premier League 2020 Cricket - IPL Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos