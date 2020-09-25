Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals: Focus On MS Dhoni, History Favours CSK

After a stunning super-over win against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, a well-rested Delhi Capitals will back themselves to improve their head-to-head record against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai today. In 20 matches in the IPL so far, CSK have beaten DC 14 times but Delhi's assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels that UAE will bring his team luck. Saying the match against CSK will be a different ball game, Kaif said: “I believe stats might not give the proper picture this season. We played them last time 16-17 months ago, so a lot has changed since then. We’re a very different squad from last season and have brought in some players in the auction.” Skipper Shreyas is in good form and Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stionis has hit the strides for DC. With enough batting depth, Delhi can indeed match CSK all-round capability. There is a lot of focus on MS Dhoni's batting order. After the defeat against Rajasthan Royals, will he bat at No 4 if Delhi gives Chennai a stiff total to chase or will Dhoni keep giving the Sam Currans and Kedar Jadhavs the chance to bat ahead of him? Follow live ball by ball commentary and live cricket scores of CSK vs DC here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

