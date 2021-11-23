Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Chelsea Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Football Match

Check match and telecast details of UEFA Champions League, Group H match between holders Chelsea and Juventus. The Chelsea vs Juventus football match will be telecast live.

A win will ensure UEFA Champions League 2021-22 knock-out berth for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. | File Photo - AP

2021-11-23T19:21:25+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 7:21 pm

Holders Chelsea face a litmus test against former champions Juventus when the two European giants collide in a UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22, Group H match at Stamford Bridge, London. The Chelsea vs Juventus football match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

As things stand, Juventus are top of the Group H table with 12 points (four wins in four outings), while Chelsea are second with nine points (three wins and one defeat in four outings).

Chelsea's lone defeat came in Turin, Italy at the hands of Old Lady. Federico Chiesa scored the all-important goal. So, it's revenge time for the Blues.

A win will ensure a knock-out berth for Thomas Tuchel's men. Their main goal will be to win the group. And on current form, they are the favourites. They are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions. In fact, they have not lost since the meeting against Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve have not been so smooth in their recent outings despite registering some good wins. Also, the visitors will be without five first-team players in London. But Paulo Dybala's presence will be a boost.

For the hosts, Tuchel will have an almost full squad to choose from with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner ready for comebacks.

Zenit and Malmo are the other two teams in the group. After four rounds, The Russian side Zenith are third with one win, while Malmo of Sweden are yet to open their account.

Head-to-head

Juventus lead 2-1 in their previous five meetings. Chelsea's win was a 1-0 victory at home in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in 2008-09.

Match and telecast details

Match: UEFA Champions League, Group H match between Chelsea and Juventus
Date And Time: November 23 (Tuesday), 20.00 GMT local time; November 24 (Wednesday), 1:30 AM IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network in India; BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2 in UK.
Live Streaming: JioTV, SonyLIV in India; BTSport.com, BT Sport App in UK.

Likely XIs

Chelsea: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Silva; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Chiesa.

