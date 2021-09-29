Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Champions League: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann Goals Give Atletico Madrid Dramatic Win Over AC Milan

Atletico remained second in Group B, two points behind Liverpool after the English team beat Porto 5-1. Milan are last with zero points from their opening two matches.

Champions League: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann Goals Give Atletico Madrid Dramatic Win Over AC Milan
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against AC Milan during their Champions League, Group B match. | AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Trending

Champions League: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann Goals Give Atletico Madrid Dramatic Win Over AC Milan
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T10:59:40+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 10:59 am

Luis Suárez converted a stoppage-time penalty after Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal since returning to Atlético Madrid as the Spanish team fought back to beat 10-man AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League. (More Football News)

Griezmann leveled six minutes from time and Atlético was awarded a penalty that Suárez struck confidently down the middle in the seventh minute of stoppage with the last of the visitor's 22 shots on Tuesday.

"I hope to get to my best level as quickly as possible,” said Griezmann, who returned to Atlético from Barcelona.

"(There’s been) a lot of changes: it (the transfer) was done on the last day and it’s different tactics, a different dressing room, another way of playing.

"In the end it’s a lot of changes. Everything is different,” he continued. "I have to get used to it as quickly as possible because the coach and my teammates need me. Nights like this are going to help me to get better.”

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Milan was forced to play for an hour with 10 men after midfielder Franck Kessié was sent off for a second bookable offense. That came shortly after Rafael Leão had given the Italian squad the lead in the 20th minute.

"Let's just say the referee wasn't the best one on the field tonight,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

Atlético remained second in Group B, two points behind Liverpool after the English team beat Porto 5-1. Milan is last with zero points from its opening two matches.

"There’s disappointment because we were close to an important result,” Pioli said. “Instead, the table is getting complicated. But this performance should give us confidence.

"For half an hour we played great soccer, then clearly the match changed with the sending off. When we had the same number of players, we played clearly better than our opponent.”

It was Milan’s first home match in the Champions League in more than seven years — when it lost 1-0 at San Siro to coincidentally the same opponent in the round of 16.

The Rossoneri fans were in fine voice and had plenty to cheer about as Milan got off to an aggressive start and Atlético struggled to deal with its opponent's energy and dynamism.

Brahim Díaz was at the heart of most of Milan’s attacks and the young midfielder, who is on loan from Real Madrid, came close to giving the Rossoneri the lead in the 17th minute but fired straight at Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Ante Rebic went even closer two minutes later when he was sent clear by Díaz and had only the goalkeeper to beat but Oblak managed to push his effort wide.

Milan did take the lead moments later following another good move by Díaz, who then laid it off to Leão and the forward took one touch before driving it into the bottom left corner.

The closest Atlético came in the opening half hour was when former Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia blasted an effort high over the crossbar from a good position.

But disaster struck when Kessié received a somewhat harsh second booking and was sent off.

Milan almost doubled its lead in spectacular fashion as Leão attempted an overhead kick from distance and his effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar.

Atlético went close with the last kick of the half as Suárez volleyed wide from nine yards out.

The Spanish team hadn’t scored in its past three matches in the competition and its struggles in front of goal continued in the second period, with Kondogbia and Suárez sending further attempts wide from good positions.

Díaz continued to be a thorn in Atlético's side, even dribbling the ball out from defense on one occasion, and the 22-year-old got a standing ovation from the fans when he limped off in the 57th after sustaining a knock.

Atlético laid siege to the Milan goal and finally recorded its first shot on target 13 minutes from time when a Thomas Lemar snapshot from distance was beaten away by Mike Maignan.

And it took the lead shortly after as a cross was headed back across goal by Renan Lodi and Griezmann was there to volley it into the bottom left corner.

The comeback was complete when Pierre Kalulu was whistled for a handball and Suárez did the rest.

It was Suárez's first European goal for the club and his first Champions League goal away from home since scoring for Barcelona against Roma in 2015 — a run of 25 matches.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Antoine Griezmann Luis Suarez Football Atletico Madrid AC Milan UEFA Champions League Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day-Night Test: Mithali Raj Curious To See What Pink Ball Does In Twilight

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day-Night Test: Mithali Raj Curious To See What Pink Ball Does In Twilight

Manny Pacquiao Retires From Boxing, Sets Sights On 2022 Philippine Presidential Race

T20 World Cup Is Irrelevant Now, We Are Playing IPL: Kieron Pollard

Emma Raducanu Gets Indian Wells Wild Card; Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka Out

Lionel Messi Scores First PSG Goal In Champions League, Group Stage Win Over Manchester City

Real Madrid Shocked By UEFA Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol At Santiago Bernabeu

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Not Happy With Mumbai Indians Win; KL Rahul Accepts Punjab Kings' Frailties

Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol Stun 13-time Champions Real Madrid

Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol Stun 13-time Champions Real Madrid

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

A First In IPL History - 2 Concurrent Matches On Last Day Of League Stage

A First In IPL History - 2 Concurrent Matches On Last Day Of League Stage

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Former Pakistan Captain, Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Former Pakistan Captain, Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik Stops Ravi Ashwin's On-field Altercation With Eoin Morgan – WATCH

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik Stops Ravi Ashwin's On-field Altercation With Eoin Morgan – WATCH

Sunil Narine Pleased To See Kolkata Knight Riders' Hard Work Pay Off In Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Sunil Narine Pleased To See Kolkata Knight Riders' Hard Work Pay Off In Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Read More from Outlook

Shattered Dreams: A Close Look At India's Missing Middle Class

Shattered Dreams: A Close Look At India's Missing Middle Class

Neeraj Thakur & Suchetana Ray / Beneath the glossy sheen of an up and coming economy - the dreams and aspirations of many an Indian have been diminished over the decade. Is India’s middle class shrinking?.

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Harish Manav / Two Punjab Congress office-bearers also resigned from their posts following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President on Tuesday.

Real Madrid Shocked By UCL Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol

Real Madrid Shocked By UCL Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol

Sheriff Tiraspol became just the second club to win on their first Champions League trip to the Bernabeu, after Arsenal in 2005-06.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Outlook Web Desk / From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all.

Advertisement