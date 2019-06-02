﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Brazil Superstar Neymar Accused Of Raping Woman, Footballer's Father Cries Foul

Brazil Superstar Neymar Accused Of Raping Woman, Footballer's Father Cries Foul

Neymar reportedly paid for the victim to fly from Sao Paulo to Paris after meeting her on Instagram and the offence allegedly occurred her in a suite at the Sofitel Paris Arc de Triomphe

02 June 2019
Brazil Superstar Neymar Accused Of Raping Woman, Footballer's Father Cries Foul
Neymar's father strongly denied the accusation and said it was an attempt to extort his son.
AP Photo
Brazil Superstar Neymar Accused Of Raping Woman, Footballer's Father Cries Foul
outlookindia.com
2019-06-02T15:23:51+0530

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar bas been accused of raping a woman at a hotel in Paris last month, according to Brazilian police.

The incident allegedly took place in the hotel on May 15, according to a report filed with police in Sao Paulo on Friday.

Neymar's father strongly denied the accusation and said it was an attempt to extort his son, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This is a tough moment. If we can't show the truth quickly it will be a snowball. If we have to show Neymar's WhatsApp messages and the conversations with this lady, we will," Neymar Santos Sr told TV Band.

According to the woman's testimony to police, Neymar paid for her to fly from Sao Paulo to Paris after meeting her on Instagram.

She states that he booked her into a suite at the Sofitel Paris Arc de Triomphe, where the offence allegedly occurred.

The woman says she returned to Brazil two days later and did not file a report in Paris because she was too emotionally upset.

The document affirms that the woman will undergo medical tests as part of the police probe.

Neymar is currently preparing for the Copa America with Brazil's national squad at a training camp in Terespolis, near Rio de Janeiro. The continental tournament will be held in Brazil from June 14 to July 7.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Neymar Paris Football Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Other Sports Rape Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Guests At Indian High Commission's Iftar Party Harassed By Pak Officials
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters