Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Catalans Eye Win To Advance

Barcelona, second in Group E, need to beat Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash to advance into the last-16 stage. A draw or a loss would allow third-place Benfica to advance with a home win against already-eliminated Dynamo Kyiv.

Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Catalans Eye Win To Advance
Gerard Pique during Barcelona training ahead of their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash against Bayern Munich. | Twitter (FCB)

Trending

Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Catalans Eye Win To Advance
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T12:25:31+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 12:25 pm

Barcelona’s first UEFA Champions League 2021-22 campaign without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades may come to an end in the group stage if it doesn’t find a way to beat Bayern Munich on Wednesday. (More Football News)

It would be the first time since the 2003-04 season that the Catalan club didn’t play in the knockout stage of the competition.

Barcelona is second to Bayern in Group E, and two points ahead of third-place Benfica. But a draw or a loss in Germany would allow Benfica to advance with a home win against already-eliminated Dynamo Kyiv.

Atlético Madrid is another Spanish club in danger of not advancing, as it sits last in Group B. It has to win at second-place Porto on Tuesday and hope that AC Milan draws or lose at home against group-winner Liverpool.

Villarreal can advance in Group F on Wednesday if it avoids defeat at Atalanta, which will move on with a win. In Group G, Lille, Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg can still advance, with Lille and Salzburg needing draws. Lille is at Wolfsburg and Salzburg plays Sevilla.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

GROUP WINNERS

Titleholder Chelsea and 13-time European champion Real Madrid are among those looking to clinch first place in their groups, which is more likely to secure an easier match in the last 16. Both teams have secured a last-16 spot.

Chelsea are tied on points with Juventus in Group H and are ahead courtesy of a superior head-to-head record, so a win at Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday will guarantee top spot for the defending champions.

Juventus finish group play at home to Malmo, who won the Swedish league on Saturday to retain the title. Madrid, meanwhile, host Inter Milan Tuesday in a match between two teams who have already secured a last-16 spot and who can both still win Group D.

Madrid lead Inter by two points so a point will be enough for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Then there’s the intriguing Group G finale on Wednesday, where all four teams — Lille, Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg — can still finish first.

EUROPA LEAGUE CHASERS

Club Brugge, Leipzig and Young Boys have no chance of reaching the last 16 but they can still join Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff and Zenit St. Petersburg in the playoffs for the Europa League knockout phase.

Club Brugge and Leipzig are fighting for third place in Group A behind group winner Manchester City and runners-up Paris Saint-Germain. Leipzig will host Man City on Tuesday in an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions and with an interim coach in charge after deciding to part ways with American Jesse Marsch on Sunday.

Marsch himself missed the team’s last three games due to his own COVID-19 infection amid an outbreak at the club, but he paid the price for three successive Bundesliga defeats. PSG host Club Brugge in the other group game. Both Leipzig and Brugge have four points.

Swiss team Young Boys only has a slim chance of finishing third in Group F, needing a win at group winner Manchester United on Wednesday and hoping for a favor from Villarreal at Atalanta.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Robert Lewandowski Memphis Depay Ousmane Dembele Xavier Hernandez Barcelona Football FC Barcelona Bayern Munich Chelsea (Football) AC Milan UEFA Champions League Juventus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rahul Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management After Series Win Vs New Zealand A Masterstroke

Rahul Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management After Series Win Vs New Zealand A Masterstroke

IND Vs NZ: Win Against New Zealand Perfect Preparation Ahead Of South Africa Tour: Virat Kohli

IND Vs NZ: Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Demolish Kiwis In Mumbai, Claim Test Series 1-0

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Beat Odisha FC 2-1 To Record First victory In 11 Months

Ashes 2021-22: Steve Smith Backs Australia’s Team Selection For 1st Test Vs England At Gabba

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4: Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Wreck New Zealand, India Win Series 1-0 - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Rain And More Rain, Day 3's Play Called Off In Dhaka - Highlights

Ralf Rangnick Opens Manchester United Stint With 1-0 Win Over Crystal Palace

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: India National Cricket Team Selection For South Africa Tour - Preview

SA Vs IND: India National Cricket Team Selection For South Africa Tour - Preview

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Argentina Stun Germany, Claim 2nd Title

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Argentina Stun Germany, Claim 2nd Title

PAK Vs WI: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Out Of Pakistan Tour Due To Injury

PAK Vs WI: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Out Of Pakistan Tour Due To Injury

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th

Read More from Outlook

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the privileged partnership with Moscow.

Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health After NZ Win A Masterstroke

Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health After NZ Win A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Bhanuj Kappal / Not since Indipop has a musical movement in India built such a strong independent presence

Advertisement