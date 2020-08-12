Barcelona Confirm One Positive COVID-19 Test

Barcelona have revealed one of their nine players in pre-season training has tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

While the Blaugrana's first-team stars, including Lionel Messi, are preparing to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a separate group has started preparations for next season.

New arrival Matheus Fernandes is joined by Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets, along with Pedri and Francisco Trincao, who have been linked with Bayern and Leicester City respectively.

READ: Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming

Barca did not reveal the identity of the player but said one individual had returned a positive COVID-19 test. He is asymptomatic.

One positive case of Covid-19 among the nine players starting the preseason. https://t.co/8wtNikt2mZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 12, 2020

The confirmed case will not impact the Bayern quarter-final, however.

Barca's statement added: "The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League."