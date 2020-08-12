August 12, 2020
Corona
Barcelona Confirm One Positive COVID-19 Test

A Barcelona player has tested positive for coronavirus, yet he has not been in contact with the players travelling to take on Bayern Munich

Omnisport 12 August 2020
Barcelona players celebrate during their Champions League match against Napoli at the Camp Nou
AP Photo/Joan Monfort
2020-08-12T15:15:11+05:30

Barcelona have revealed one of their nine players in pre-season training has tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

While the Blaugrana's first-team stars, including Lionel Messi, are preparing to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a separate group has started preparations for next season.

New arrival Matheus Fernandes is joined by Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets, along with Pedri and Francisco Trincao, who have been linked with Bayern and Leicester City respectively.

READ: Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming

Barca did not reveal the identity of the player but said one individual had returned a positive COVID-19 test. He is asymptomatic.

The confirmed case will not impact the Bayern quarter-final, however.

Barca's statement added: "The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League."

