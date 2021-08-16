August 16, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Ball-tampering At Lord's Test? Vikram Rathour Feels 'Not Deliberate' After England Players Seen Stamping Ball

Ball-tampering At Lord's Test? Vikram Rathour Feels 'Not Deliberate' After England Players Seen Stamping Ball

The act of spiking the ball was recorded in the 35th over of India's second innings of the 2nd England vs India Test match at Lord's

PTI 16 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:50 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ball-tampering At Lord's Test? Vikram Rathour Feels 'Not Deliberate' After England Players Seen Stamping Ball
England cricketers were seen 'spiking' the ball in the 2nd Test against India at Lord's.
Screengrab: Twitter
Ball-tampering At Lord's Test? Vikram Rathour Feels 'Not Deliberate' After England Players Seen Stamping Ball
outlookindia.com
2021-08-16T08:50:32+05:30

The England team caused a flutter when two of its players tried playing a bit of "football" with the red cherry during the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's. Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

A footage from the official broadcasters emerged where one England player passed the ball to another, who used his spikes to trap it, raising a social media storm as accusations of ball tampering flew thick and fast.

However, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour felt it was "not deliberate".

WATCH: Ball-tampering At Lords Test? England Cricketers Seen 'Spiking' Cricket Ball 

"We saw it much later but I don't think it was deliberate," Rathour said at the post-day press conference.

The Indian team hasn't lodged an official complaint with match referee Chris Broad.

The incident was recorded in the 35th over of the Indian second innings, bowled by Ollie Robinson.

The footage didn't show the face of the players. The matter did not escalate and the umpires didn't change the ball.

In fact, when an Indian fan asked Stuart Broad on social media if it was intentional, the injured England seamer replied: "Of course, it wasn't."


Broad's explanation was that if the umpires needed to check the ball after the particular incident to ensure it hasn't been fiddled with, then every six would warrant a ball check.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test: Vikram Rathour Feels Rohit Sharma Needs To Be Careful With His Shots

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Vikram Rathour Lord's London England India vs England England vs India India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos