Live Cricket Scores, England Vs India, Lord's Test: Can IND Batsmen Stand Tall On Independence Day?

With two days and two full innings left at Lord's, the second Test is delicately poised. It's India's 75th Independence Day today (Sunday) and the onus now shifts backs on KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to give the second innings a solid start. England were bowled out 391 and have a 27-run first innings lead. This was possible largely due to Joe Root and his hundred-run plus stand with Jonny Bairstow. Root has been rock solid for England. It was his fourth century at Lord's and could not have been better timed. Root has scored a century in the first Test at Trent Bridge that ended in a draw due to rain. For India, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami bowled in tandem with veteran Ishant Sharma justifying his inclusion in the Indian Playing XI. Sunday should once again see an exciting contest between bat and ball as James Anderson and party will certainly take advantage of the new ball and the lead, no matter how small it is. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND, Day 4 of Lord's Test here.

3:30 PM IST: James Anderson with the new ball. KL Rahul to take the strike. Rohit Sharma is his opening partner.

3:26 PM IST: Deepti Sharma will ring the bell before the start of play on Day 4.

Deepti Sharma will ring the bell at Lord's before the start of play on Day 4 of the second #ENGvIND Test.

3:19 PM IST: It's cloudy and there's rain forecast. In fact, covers were there. Ominous signs!

