Ball-tampering At Lords Test? Watch England Cricketers 'Spiking' Cricket Ball During ENG Vs IND Match

It seemed like a couple of England cricketers were trying to impress football clubs while still turning up for Test cricket on Sunday. During fourth day's play of the second Test match against India at Lord's, England cricketers were seen playing 'football'. It happened during the post-lunch session.

It caused a flutter as fans took to social media platforms to question their intentions.

Footage from official broadcasters emerged where one England player passed the ball to another, who used his spikes to trap it, raising a social media storm as accusations of ball-tampering flew thick and fast.

However till now, no such development can be confirmed and the Indian team till now hasn't lodged an official complaint with match referee Chris Broad.

The incident was recorded in the 35th over of the Indian second innings, bowled by Ollie Robinson.

The footage didn't show the face of the players. The matter has not escalated and the umpires didn't change the ball.

In fact, when an Indian fan asked Stuart Broad on social media if it was intentional, the injured England seamer replied: "Of course, it wasn't."

Broad's explanation was if umpires needed to check the ball after this particular incident to ensure it hasn't been fiddled with then after every six hit would warrant a ball check.

