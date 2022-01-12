Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bajrang Punia Granted Additional Financial Aid of INR 1.76 Lakhs For Training

Bajrang Punia will compete in international meets, including UWW Ranking events, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Bajrang Punia Granted Additional Financial Aid of INR 1.76 Lakhs For Training
Bajrang has been accompanied by Jitender and Anand Kumar as his sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively. | File photo

Trending

Bajrang Punia Granted Additional Financial Aid of INR 1.76 Lakhs For Training
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T18:03:50+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 6:03 pm

The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has granted additional financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.76 lakh for Tokyo Games medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia to support his foreign exposure training. (More Cricket News)

Bajrang, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, was earlier approved an amount of Rs 7.53 lakh for a 26-day training camp in Moscow ahead of a busy season. He is now being supported with an additional Rs 1.76 kakh for his ongoing camp that started on December 27.

Jitender and Anand Kumar have accompanied Bajrang as his sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively.

Bajrang is set to compete in international meets, including UWW Ranking events, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

"I have to compete in Ranking Series in Italy and Turkey this February and then the Asian Championships in Mongolia in April. I'm going to give my best as I aim to change the colour of my medal in Paris 2024," Bajrang said in a statement issued by the Sports Authority of India.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar, meanwhile, has been approved an amount of Rs 10.85 lakh towards a special training camp at Romania and Hungary with his sparring partner and coach.

Sunil, who is a part of the TOPS development group, will be using the foreign exposure trip to prepare for the upcoming United World Wrestling Ranking events.

Sunil had won gold medals in the Senior National Championships 2019 and 2020, Asian Championship 2020 and the Senior Nationals in 2021.

Besides, judoka Yash Ghangas has been included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in the development group.

Tags

PTI Bajrang Punia Sunil Kumar New Delhi Wrestling Sports Ministry Tokyo Olympics 2022 Commonwealth Games Asian Games Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mitchell Starc Contemplating IPL Return; Likely To Enter 2022 Mega Auction

Mitchell Starc Contemplating IPL Return; Likely To Enter 2022 Mega Auction

SA Vs IND, ODI Series: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar; Navdeep Saini Cover For Mohammed Siraj

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Static; Ravichandran Ashwin Second

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Strike, But South Africa In Command — Lunch Report

India Open 2022: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Register Wins To Enter 2nd Round

Novak Djokovic's Visa Controversy And His Bid To Defend Australian Open Title - A Timeline

Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Test Series Win Over Australia In 2020-21 As 'Golden Chapter'

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Exits After Second Round Defeat

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ramiz Raja, PCB Chief, Proposes Quadrangular T20I Series Involving India And Pakistan

Ramiz Raja, PCB Chief, Proposes Quadrangular T20I Series Involving India And Pakistan

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Batted 'Extremely Well', Says Kagiso Rabada

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Batted 'Extremely Well', Says Kagiso Rabada

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: Savita Punia To Lead 18-member Indian Team

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: Savita Punia To Lead 18-member Indian Team

Saina Nehwal Accepts Actor Siddharth’s Apology; Says ‘Happy In My Space, God Bless Him’

Saina Nehwal Accepts Actor Siddharth’s Apology; Says ‘Happy In My Space, God Bless Him’

Read More from Outlook

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

SA Vs IND: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar In ODI Squad

SA Vs IND: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar In ODI Squad

Jayanta Oinam / Washington Sundar tested positive for coronavirus. The ODI series against South Africa begins in Paarl on January 19.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Advertisement