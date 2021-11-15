Babar Azam Captain, Why No Indians In ICC's Most Valuable Team Of T20 World Cup 2021

Players from the T20 World Cup 2021 Champions Australia and runners-up New Zealand alongside England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa have been named in the ICC's Most Valuable Team of this year's concluded tournament.

Interestingly, no Indian could make it to the star-studded line up. India had a mixed tournament, with two back-to-back defeats followed by three wins before crashing out of the T20 World Cup in the group stage itself.

India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul struggled against Pakistan and New Zealand in the first two games. They duo found their rhythm in the third match against Afghanistan, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring 74 and 69 respectively. They went on to impress against Scotland and Namibia too before returning home.

Virat Kohli, who led his last tournament in the shortest format, displayed his aggressive form only in the opener match against Pakistan. Except the three top-order batters none could steer India or play a vital knock throughout the T20 World Cup.

Coming to the bowling department, India couldn't even pick a single Pakistan wicket in the first game. Throughout the tournament India bowlers struggled with their line and lengths.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam , who was the only batter to break the 300-run barrier during the T20 World Cup, has been named as the captain of the ICC's team of the tournament.

Babar's 68 not out against old rivals India powered Pakistan to a memorable 10-wicket victory, while three half-centuries in the Super 12 helped book his team’s slot in the semi-final against Australia.

While Pakistan were unable to battle past Aaron Finch’s Australia in the semifinal, Babar Azam helped himself to 39 in the first innings to finish his campaign in typically consistent fashion.

Opener David Warner, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and seamer Josh Hazlewood make the cut for Australia. However, Australia's hero from the T20 World Cup final Mitchell Marsh, who scored 77 not out from 50 balls, was a notable absentee from the list.

Marsh, who steered Australia to their first ever T20 World Cup title, scored 185 runs at an average of over 61 in six matches.

England ace Jos Buttler as wicketkeeper, Pakistan’s Babar Azam as captain, New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult and Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga – the tournament’s leading wicket-taker – complete the line-up.

The team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 (in batting order):

David Warner (Australia) – 289 runs at 48.16

Jos Buttler (wk) (England) – 269 runs at 89.66, five dismissals

Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan) – 303 runs at 60.60

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) – 231 runs at 46.20

Aiden Markram (South Africa) – 162 runs at 54.00

Moeen Ali (England) – 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 16 wickets at 9.75

Adam Zampa (Australia) – 13 wickets at 12.07

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 11 wickets at 15.90

Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 13 wickets at 13.30

Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – nine wickets at 11.55

12th: Shaheen Afridi – seven wickets at 24.14

The side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators, former international players and journalists Ian Bishop (Convenor), Natalie Germanos, Shane Watson, Lawrence Booth - of Wisden, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday - and Shahid Hashmi of Agence France Presse and ARY Channel.

“As with any team selection there will be varying opinions, and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad. The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue. This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final," Ian Bishop said.