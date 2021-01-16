Australian Open Players Forced Into Quarantine After Two Coronavirus Cases

A group of Australian Open players and staff will quarantine for two weeks after two people on their flight to Melbourne tested positive for coronavirus. (More Tennis News)

About 1,200 players and staff are arriving in Melbourne ahead of the delayed Australian Open starting on February 8.

But one flight, from Los Angeles which landed on Friday, has led to two positive COVID-19 tests, a letter shared by players Pablo Cuevas and Santiago Gonzalez said.

"Unfortunately, we have been informed by the health authorities that two people on your flight QR7493 from LAX that arrived at 5.15am on Friday 15 January have returned positive COVID-19 PCR tests on arrival in Melbourne," part of the letter read.

"The chief health officer has reviewed the flight and has determined that everyone on board needs to isolate and will be confined to their rooms for the 14 day quarantine period."

The world's best tennis players are arriving, ready to fight for the first Grand Slam title of 2021. Before the battle can begin they must quarantine for 14 days, take daily COVID-19 tests, physically distance, and practice & train under strictly controlled COVIDSafe conditions. pic.twitter.com/XrJDmc9vCi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2021

The two positive tests were reportedly a crew member and a participant who is not a player.

Players were due to be allowed to train for five hours per day, but those on that flight will now quarantine for two weeks.

Victoria on Saturday recorded its 10th consecutive day with no locally acquired cases of coronavirus.

