Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios Warms Up In Kobe Bryant's LA Lakers Jersey Before Rafael Nadal Clash - WATCH

Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Kobe Bryant before his Australian Open fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal on Monday. (More Tennis News)
The Australian, a huge basketball fan, wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the number eight Bryant made famous to begin his career.
Read: Rafael Nadal Mourn Passing Of Kobe Bryant
A visibly emotional Kyrgios received a fine ovation as he entered Rod Laver Arena in the jersey.
Goosebumps!@NickKyrgios & @RafaelNadal take a stroll down the 'Walk of Champions' which will lead them to tonight's battle ground: @RodLaverArena. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/S38azQSFha— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2020
Lakers great Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.
@NickKyrgios | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/npgyIKtOpq— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 27, 2020
The sporting world celebrated and mourned Bryant after his shock death.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the football stars paying their respects, while the NBA world mourned Bryant's passing.
