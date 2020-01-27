January 27, 2020
Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios Warms Up In Kobe Bryant's LA Lakers Jersey Before Rafael Nadal Clash - WATCH

Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to LA Lakers icon Kobe Bryant before his Australian Open fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal on Monday

Omnisport 27 January 2020
Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Courtesy: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2020-01-27T15:04:03+0530

Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Kobe Bryant before his Australian Open fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal on Monday. (More Tennis News)

The Australian, a huge basketball fan, wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the number eight Bryant made famous to begin his career.

Read: Rafael Nadal Mourn Passing Of Kobe Bryant

A visibly emotional Kyrgios received a fine ovation as he entered Rod Laver Arena in the jersey.

Lakers great Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The sporting world celebrated and mourned Bryant after his shock death.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the football stars paying their respects, while the NBA world mourned Bryant's passing.

