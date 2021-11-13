Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand Can Handle Australian Heat, Says Morne Morkel

New Zealand are the World Test champions and looking to add another ICC trophy by winning the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia on Sunday.

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand Can Handle Australian Heat, Says Morne Morkel
New Zealand are the ICC World Test champions. They have never won the T20 World Cup. | AP

Trending

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand Can Handle Australian Heat, Says Morne Morkel
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T18:39:26+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 6:39 pm

Former South African speedster Morne Morkel is putting his money on New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia on Sunday, stating the Kiwis have the ‘ability to flick the switch to fifth gear and blow teams out of the water’.

Starting the tournament with a five-wicket loss against Pakistan, the Kane Williamson-led side has turned the table with five wins on the trot, including a semifinal victory against pre-tournament favourites, England.

 With three ICC tournament finals in as many years, New Zealand have certainly proved to be the most consistent team across formats in the international circuit and will go neck-to-neck against Australia on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

 “New Zealand won’t mind who (Australia) they are playing in the final,” Morkel said in his column for the International Cricket Council (ICC). They’ve already overcome a huge hurdle and got one over England which shows they can handle the heat when it's on them,” he added.

Daryl Mitchell has done wonders for New Zealand as an opener in the T20 World Cup. (AP)

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Daryl Mitchell’s elevation as an opener has paid dividends for New Zealand, but they will miss key middle-order batsman Devon Conway in the final after the wicketkeeper-batsman broke his right arm after punching his bat in anger when he was dismissed in the semifinal.

 Both New Zealand and Australia finished runners-up in their groups during the Super 12 stage before upstaging the group winners in their respective semifinals. The margin of victories had so many things common — victories by margins of five wickets and both chasing down tough targets with an over to spare.

Australia also left it late before overcoming Pakistan in the semifinals, with Matthew Wade hitting one of the tournament’s most impressive pace bowlers — Shaheen Shah Afridi — for three successive sixes in the penultimate over.

Australian Mathew Wade stunned Pakistan in the semis with three sixes in an over against Shaheen Shah Afridi. (AP)

It’s going to be an evenly-contested affair as far as the T20 World Cup final is concerned. Morkel, who hasn’t been a part of any ICC tournament finals, feels that it’s all about doing the basics right in the summit clash.

“In a final, it’s about doing the basics as well as possible. That group (New Zealand) is really focused on the fundamentals but also have the ability to flick the switch to fifth gear and blow teams out of the water,” Morkel said.

 “Their focus will be on getting themselves ready and controlling what they can control. Whoever they come up against, they’ll be ready for them,” added Morkel. Australia reached the final in 2010 before losing by seven wickets to England in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The toss had been a dominant factor in the eventual results in Dubai with 11 out of 12 games going in favour of teams batting second. New Zealand is the only team that has successfully defended a total at the venue, posting 172 before restricting Scotland’s reply to 156.

 Whether a team chase down or the target gets defended, Sunday will see a new T20 World Cup champion. Five countries — India (2007), Pakistan (2009), England (2010), West Indies (2012 and 2016) and Sri Lanka (2014) — have been the past winners.

Tags

Koushik Paul Morne Morkel David Warner Kane Williamson Matthew Wade Dubai Australia national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mahela Jayawardena, Shaun Pollock, Janette Brittin To Be Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Mahela Jayawardena, Shaun Pollock, Janette Brittin To Be Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In New Zealand Camp

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand, Australia Clash To Determine New Champions - Stats Preview

Tamil Nadu Comeback In Near Future Looks Tough For Vaccine-Hesitant Murali Vijay

Nathan Lyon Wants To Help Australia Win 'Massive' Test Series In India

2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Shivnarine Chanderpaul Appointed As West Indies Under-19 Batting Consultant

US High Jumper Erik Kynard To Get 2012 Olympic Gold Medal From Russian Doper

WTA Finals: Anett Kontaveit Beats Karolina Pliskova To Enter Semifinals; Extends Winning Streak To 21 Games

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt Through To World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt Through To World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Ex-Pakistan Star Shahid Afridi Tells Virat Kohli To Quit Captaincy, Focus On Batting

Ex-Pakistan Star Shahid Afridi Tells Virat Kohli To Quit Captaincy, Focus On Batting

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Qualifying, Gets 5-Place Grid Penalty

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Qualifying, Gets 5-Place Grid Penalty

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar

Read More from Outlook

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private Standalone Institutions

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private Standalone Institutions

XLRI Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top Private Standalone Institutions for 2022. Here's the full list:

Why SRH Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In NZ Camp In T20 World Cup Final

Why SRH Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In NZ Camp In T20 World Cup Final

Koushik Paul / David Warner lost his SRH captaincy in IPL 2021 due to poor form. If Australia have reached the T20 World Cup final in UAE, it's because of Warner's explosive batting.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Institutions Of National Importance

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Institutions Of National Importance

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top institutions of national importance for 2022. Here's the full list:

Advertisement