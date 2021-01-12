AUS Vs IND: Massive Blow For India, Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Brisbane Test

The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

3rd Test Report | Scorecard | News

Bumrah, key to India's attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney.

It has been learnt that Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England.

"Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.

India's injury woes have already been compounded on Monday after the hero of their drawn game in Sydney, Hanuma Vihari, was ruled out of the final match with a hamstring tear that could keep him out of action for a considerable time.

BCCI sources said that Vihari is unlikely to be fit in time for the next Test match starting in another three days' time. The Andhra player scored 23 off 161 balls in an exhausting performance to save the match with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was already ruled out of the series finale.

It is now expected that two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will be leading the Indian attack and will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Thangarasu Natarajan in the Brisbane Test, starting January 15.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine