AUS Vs IND, 4th Test: Vicious Pat Cummins Bouncer Hits Cheteshwar Pujara On The Head - WATCH

Cheteshwar Pujara also survived a very close call against Nathan Lyon with the Aussies going for a review for LBW. And there were talks of the Indian batsman not offering a shot

Outlook Web Bureau 19 January 2021
Cheteshwar Pujara survives
The final day's play of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-deciding fourth Test between Australia and India was stopped for a while after a vicious bouncer from Pat Cummins hit Cheteshwar Pujara on the head.

Day 5 Blog | Scorecard | News

Pujara, 32, tried to duck the fifth ball of the 33rd over, but the ball clipped the back of his helmet. The right-handed batsman needed a checkup from the team physio.

Watch the incident here:

Pujara continued batting after the mandatory concussion protocol test as India chase a 328-run target for an improbable win at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Earlier, Pujara survived a very close call against Nathan Lyon with the Aussies going for a review for LBW. And there were talks of Pujara not offering a shot.

Watch it here:

India lost opener Rohit Sharma early for seven runs in the ninth over to Cummins. Since then, Shubman Gill has hit a half-century. And India were 83/1 (38) at Lunch, still needing 245 more runs to win the series 2-1.

