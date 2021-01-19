AUS Vs IND, 4th Test: Vicious Pat Cummins Bouncer Hits Cheteshwar Pujara On The Head - WATCH

The final day's play of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-deciding fourth Test between Australia and India was stopped for a while after a vicious bouncer from Pat Cummins hit Cheteshwar Pujara on the head.
Pujara, 32, tried to duck the fifth ball of the 33rd over, but the ball clipped the back of his helmet. The right-handed batsman needed a checkup from the team physio.
Watch the incident here:
Pujara is getting checked by the doctor after this Cummins delivery got him in the back of the helmet #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/37bSIFbDGZ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021
Pujara continued batting after the mandatory concussion protocol test as India chase a 328-run target for an improbable win at The Gabba, Brisbane.
Earlier, Pujara survived a very close call against Nathan Lyon with the Aussies going for a review for LBW. And there were talks of Pujara not offering a shot.
Watch it here:
It doesn't get much closer than that!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021
Pujara survives #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3ecJjyUUFa
India lost opener Rohit Sharma early for seven runs in the ninth over to Cummins. Since then, Shubman Gill has hit a half-century. And India were 83/1 (38) at Lunch, still needing 245 more runs to win the series 2-1.
