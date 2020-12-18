December 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Takes Sensational Catch As Ravichandran Ashwin Rocks Australia - WATCH

AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Takes Sensational Catch As Ravichandran Ashwin Rocks Australia - WATCH

After scoring 244 in their first innings, India dominated Australia on Day 2 of the first Test in Adelaide with exceptional bowling

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Takes Sensational Catch As Ravichandran Ashwin Rocks Australia - WATCH
Flying Virat Kohli completes a catch
Composite: Screengrabs
AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Takes Sensational Catch As Ravichandran Ashwin Rocks Australia - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T14:24:36+05:30

India captain Virat Kohli produced a sensational piece of fielding during second day's play of the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | News

After managing just 244 runs in the first innings, India needed a good show with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah gave two early wickets, removing both the openers inside the 17th over, then Ravichandran Ashwin took over, getting the next three wickets.

And the third one, that of debutant Cameron Green, came courtesy of a stunning catch by skipper Kohli at midwicket. Green pulled the third ball of 41st over, but Kohli dived full length to his right and completed the catch with both hands.

Watch the dismissal here:

Green made 11 off 24. He was the second batsmen to reach double figures after Marnus Labuschagne, who was let off at least thrice by Indian fielders.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sydney COVID-19 Outbreak: AUS Vs IND Test At SCG Still On, Says Cricket Australia

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin Cameron Green Adelaide, Australia Cricket India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos