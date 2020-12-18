AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Takes Sensational Catch As Ravichandran Ashwin Rocks Australia - WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli produced a sensational piece of fielding during second day's play of the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | News

After managing just 244 runs in the first innings, India needed a good show with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah gave two early wickets, removing both the openers inside the 17th over, then Ravichandran Ashwin took over, getting the next three wickets.

And the third one, that of debutant Cameron Green, came courtesy of a stunning catch by skipper Kohli at midwicket. Green pulled the third ball of 41st over, but Kohli dived full length to his right and completed the catch with both hands.

Watch the dismissal here:

Green made 11 off 24. He was the second batsmen to reach double figures after Marnus Labuschagne, who was let off at least thrice by Indian fielders.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine