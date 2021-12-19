Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights

Check some fascinating stats from Day 4 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and New Zealand at Adelaide Oval. Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne and England captain Joe Root registered records.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne raises his bat after making 50 runs against England during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket Test match in Adelaide on December 19, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T23:14:46+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:14 pm

Marnus Labuschagne became the first batter to make two 50 plus scores in day/night Tests twice. The South African-born right-hand batter achieved this feat by scoring 51 off 96 balls with six fours in the Australian second innings on the fourth day second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, (December 19). He made 103 off 305 balls with eight fours in the Australian first innings on Friday.

Day 4 Highlights | Scorecard | News

Marnus Labuschagne made two fifty-plus scores in a day/night Test matches for the first time against New Zealand at Perth in December 2019 by scoring 143 in the first and 50 in the second innings.

West Indian Darren Bravo, 87 and 116 against Pakistan at Dubai in October 2016, and Australian Steven Smith, 130 and 63 against Pakistan at Brisbane in December 2016, did the same once each.

** Joe Root has gone past Alastair Cook with the most runs for an England captain in Tests during his 24- run knock. He has scored 4859 runs at an average of 47.63 in 106 innings of 58 Tests. Alastair Cook made 4844 runs at an average of 46.57 in 111 innings of 59 Tests between 2010 and 2016.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

** Haseeb Hameed got his maiden duck in four innings of two Test matches against Australia. Overall, it was his third duck in 15 innings of eight Test matches. England batters made 49 ducks in 2021 so far., five short of their own record for a calendar year, set in 1998.

** Steven Smith was out for six runs in 43 minutes off 31 balls with one four. It was his single-digit score in 14 innings against England.

TWO 50 PLUS SCORES IN A DAY/NIGHT TEST
(Scores - Batter - Opponent - Venue - Season)

87 & 116 - Darren Bravo (West Indies) - Pakistan - Dubai - 2016-17;
130 & 63 - Steven Smith (Australia) - Pakistan - Brisbane - 2016-17;
143 & 50 - Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - New Zealand - Perth - 2019-20;
103 & 51 - Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - England - Adelaide - 2021-22.

MOST RUNS BY ENGLAND CAPTAIN IN TESTS
(Captain - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - S/R - 100 - 50 - 0)

Joe Root - 58 - 106 - 4 - 4859 - 47.63 - 228 - 54.79 - 12 - 25 - 6;
Alastair Cook - 59 - 111 - 7 - 4844 - 46.57 - 263 - 46.37 - 12 - 24 - 3;
Mike Atherton - 54 - 98 - 4 - 3815 - 40.58 - 185* - 38.73 - 8 - 22 - 8;
Graham Gooch - 34 - 63 - 2 - 3582 - 58.72 - 333 - 50.46 - 11 - 16 - 1;
Andrew Strauss - 50 - 85 - 3 - 3343 - 40.76 - 169 - 50.83 - 9 - 14 - 6.

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Marnus Labuschagne Adelaide, Australia Cricket Ashes England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Premier League: Leaders Manchester City Hammer Newcastle 4-0, Consolidate Lead

Premier League: Leaders Manchester City Hammer Newcastle 4-0, Consolidate Lead

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Stun League Leaders Mumbai City 3-0 In Fatorda

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

FC Goa Coach Juan Ferrando Triggers Release Clause, Set To Join ATK Mohun Bagan

Kidambi Srikanth Claims Historic Silver At BWF World Championships 2021

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Delhi's Yash Dhull To Lead India — Check Full Squad

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

BWF World Championships 2021 Final: History-maker Kidambi Srikanth Settles For Silver Medal - Highlights

BWF World Championships 2021 Final: History-maker Kidambi Srikanth Settles For Silver Medal - Highlights

Year In Review 2021: From Gabba Cricket Test Win To Tokyo Olympics Hockey Bronze - 10 Memorable Moments For India

Year In Review 2021: From Gabba Cricket Test Win To Tokyo Olympics Hockey Bronze - 10 Memorable Moments For India

Ashes Hit By Covid As Journalist Who Interviewed Dawid Malan Tests Positive

Ashes Hit By Covid As Journalist Who Interviewed Dawid Malan Tests Positive

Ronaldo, Former Brazil And Real Madrid Football Great, Buys Second Division Club Cruzeiro

Ronaldo, Former Brazil And Real Madrid Football Great, Buys Second Division Club Cruzeiro

Read More from Outlook

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.

BWF Worlds, Final: History-maker Srikanth Settles For Silver

BWF Worlds, Final: History-maker Srikanth Settles For Silver

Jayanta Oinam / India's Kidambi Srikanth lost to Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final of the 2021 BWF World Championships.

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.

Advertisement