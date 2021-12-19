AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights

Marnus Labuschagne became the first batter to make two 50 plus scores in day/night Tests twice. The South African-born right-hand batter achieved this feat by scoring 51 off 96 balls with six fours in the Australian second innings on the fourth day second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, (December 19). He made 103 off 305 balls with eight fours in the Australian first innings on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne made two fifty-plus scores in a day/night Test matches for the first time against New Zealand at Perth in December 2019 by scoring 143 in the first and 50 in the second innings.

West Indian Darren Bravo, 87 and 116 against Pakistan at Dubai in October 2016, and Australian Steven Smith, 130 and 63 against Pakistan at Brisbane in December 2016, did the same once each.

** Joe Root has gone past Alastair Cook with the most runs for an England captain in Tests during his 24- run knock. He has scored 4859 runs at an average of 47.63 in 106 innings of 58 Tests. Alastair Cook made 4844 runs at an average of 46.57 in 111 innings of 59 Tests between 2010 and 2016.

** Haseeb Hameed got his maiden duck in four innings of two Test matches against Australia. Overall, it was his third duck in 15 innings of eight Test matches. England batters made 49 ducks in 2021 so far., five short of their own record for a calendar year, set in 1998.

** Steven Smith was out for six runs in 43 minutes off 31 balls with one four. It was his single-digit score in 14 innings against England.

TWO 50 PLUS SCORES IN A DAY/NIGHT TEST

(Scores - Batter - Opponent - Venue - Season)

87 & 116 - Darren Bravo (West Indies) - Pakistan - Dubai - 2016-17;

130 & 63 - Steven Smith (Australia) - Pakistan - Brisbane - 2016-17;

143 & 50 - Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - New Zealand - Perth - 2019-20;

103 & 51 - Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - England - Adelaide - 2021-22.

MOST RUNS BY ENGLAND CAPTAIN IN TESTS

(Captain - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - S/R - 100 - 50 - 0)

Joe Root - 58 - 106 - 4 - 4859 - 47.63 - 228 - 54.79 - 12 - 25 - 6;

Alastair Cook - 59 - 111 - 7 - 4844 - 46.57 - 263 - 46.37 - 12 - 24 - 3;

Mike Atherton - 54 - 98 - 4 - 3815 - 40.58 - 185* - 38.73 - 8 - 22 - 8;

Graham Gooch - 34 - 63 - 2 - 3582 - 58.72 - 333 - 50.46 - 11 - 16 - 1;

Andrew Strauss - 50 - 85 - 3 - 3343 - 40.76 - 169 - 50.83 - 9 - 14 - 6.