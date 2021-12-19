AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Australia In Command, Nothing Pink About England

There has been nothing pink about England's cricket in the second Test at Adelaide. The home team is in an advantageous position and England will need a miracle to deny Australia a 2-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes 2021-22 series. In the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval, Australia start Day 4 on Sunday with a lead of 282 runs and with nine second-innings wickets intact. Follow here live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

England have put themselves in a big hole in the pink ball Test at Adelaide. Saturday saw two sides of the England batting. While a 138-run partnership between skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan reinforced the belief that the visitors are in Australia to compete, losing eight wickets for 86 undid all the good work in the morning session.

England capitulated from 150 for 2 to be all out for 236 in reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 473-9 declared. Stand-in captain Steve Smith did not enforce the follow-on and decided to consolidate the lead after Mitchell Starc became the first bowler to complete fifty wickets in day-night Tests.

Cameron Green was also influential for Australia on Saturday with 2 for 24, claiming the key wicket of Joe Root, who became only the third batsman after Pakistan’s Mohammed Yousuf and West Indian Viv Richards to score 1600 plus runs in a calendar year.

Australia are unbeaten in the eight pink-ball Tests. Sunday will surely determine if they can win their ninth.