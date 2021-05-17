Atletico Madrid's La Liga Title Hopes In Own Hands Thanks To Late Luis Suarez Winner Against Osasuna

May 17, 2021
Poshan
Atletico Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 in Sunday's dramatic LaLiga clash thanks to late goals from Renan Lodi and Luis Suarez

Omnisport 17 May 2021, Last Updated at 12:08 am
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during their Spanish La Liga match against Osasuna at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
2021-05-17T00:08:59+05:30

Luis Suarez scored an 88th-minute winner to earn Atletico Madrid a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Osasuna that keeps their LaLiga title hopes in their own hands heading into the final matchday.

Their dreams of a first title since the 2013-14 season appeared to have suffered a damaging blow 15 minutes from full-time when Ante Budimir struck completely against the run of play in Sunday's clash at Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone's side had earlier wasted a string of opportunities, twice hit the post and had strikes from Stefan Savic and Yannick Carrasco ruled out, though they dug deep to turn the game around in the final eight minutes.

Substitute Renan Lodi equalised and Suarez atoned for some earlier misses by firing in a winner for Atleti, the result moving them two points above Real Madrid – the only side that can now catch them – with one game left in the season.

