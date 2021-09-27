Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AIFF Disqualifies Kashmir's Hyderya Sports FC For Producing Fake Bank Guarantee

Hyderya were slated to kickstart the I-League Qualifiers taking on Madan Maharaj FC in Bangalore on October 4.

AIFF Disqualifies Kashmir's Hyderya Sports FC For Producing Fake Bank Guarantee
Hydera Sports FC's participation in Hero I-League has been revoked for producing fake bank guarantees | Courtesy: Twitter (Hyderya Kashmir FC)

Trending

AIFF Disqualifies Kashmir's Hyderya Sports FC For Producing Fake Bank Guarantee
outlookindia.com
2021-09-27T21:33:52+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 9:33 pm

The All India Football Federation on Monday disqualified Kashmir's Hyderya Sports FC from the upcoming I-League Qualifiers for producing bank guarantee, which was "not genuine." (More Football News)

One of the top private clubs of Kashmir, Hyderya Sports had made the cut for the I-League Qualifiers after J & K Bank, the group toppers in the JKFA Professional League, could not apply for being an institutional team.

The national federation said that the Club's participation has been withdrawn after an enquiry revealed that the bank guarantee given by them was not genuine.

"AIFF would like to inform all the stakeholders of Hero I League Qualifiers 2021 (the “League”) that upon receiving several complaints regarding the genuineness of a bank guarantee submitted by Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC, the AIFF initiated an enquiry into the matter," the AIFF stated.

"The inquiry revealed that the bank guarantee so received was not genuine and that the bank guarantee was never officially issued by the bank named therein." The bank guarantee was one of the mandatory requirements to be eligible to participate in the League, which was to be submitted within a specified timeline.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

"The said timeline now stands elapsed and the mandatory requirement has not been fulfilled by the said club. In light of the same, Hyderya's participation in the League stands withdrawn with immediate effect.”

The AIFF said it would not make any further statement on the matter. "Furthermore, the AIFF reserves its rights to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the club," it added. Hyderya were slated to kickstart the I-League Qualifiers taking on Madan Maharaj FC in Bangalore on October 4.

Tags

PTI New Delhi All India Football Federation I-League Football Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan Sporting Beat Bengaluru United In Kolkata Thriller To Enter Final

Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan Sporting Beat Bengaluru United In Kolkata Thriller To Enter Final

Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav Join Sydney Sixers For Upcoming WBBL Season

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Not Happy With Pitches Used In Pakistan T20 Championship

AB De Villiers Imitates RCB Skipper Virat Kohli’s Dynamic Celebration After Thrashing MI In IPL 2021: WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Wriddhiman Saha Departs For 18

Sudirman Cup: India Lose 0-5 Against China, Out Of Quarterfinal Race

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Eyeing Play-Off Berth, Delhi Have Their Nose Ahead Against Kolkata

India, England To Play One Test In 2022 For Abandoned Manchester Match: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Sports

Champions League: Heat On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United, PSG Need Lionel Messi Against Man City

Champions League: Heat On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United, PSG Need Lionel Messi Against Man City

Thomas Dennerby Picks 23-member Indian Women’s Football Squad For Friendlies In UAE, Bahrain

Thomas Dennerby Picks 23-member Indian Women’s Football Squad For Friendlies In UAE, Bahrain

IPL 2021: Zaheer Khan Feels Mumbai Indians Middle-Order Needs To Start Firing Again

IPL 2021: Zaheer Khan Feels Mumbai Indians Middle-Order Needs To Start Firing Again

IPL 2021, MI Vs PBKS: Struggling Mumbai Indians Need To Fire All Cylinders Against Punjab Kings

IPL 2021, MI Vs PBKS: Struggling Mumbai Indians Need To Fire All Cylinders Against Punjab Kings

Read More from Outlook

In Search Of Individual Caste Identity, Dalits Are No Longer One Cohesive Vote Bank

In Search Of Individual Caste Identity, Dalits Are No Longer One Cohesive Vote Bank

Vikas Pathak / Political parties look for alternate social engineering to woo voters in the changed scenarios.

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Outlook Bureau / Belying government claims, the farmers' support base has been expanding given the support from larger number of people from all walks of life and of all ages.

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

The sports NFT market is brand new with tremendous potential and is growing fast, says Sidarttha Bezbora.

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Naseer Ganai / Long before the fall of Kabul on August 15 and before the news channels became keen on its unfolding, Kashmiris have been keeping eye on Afghanistan.

Advertisement