Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2022 Winter Olympics: Rights Activists Urge Boycott Of Beijing ‘Genocide’ Games

Earlier on Monday, activist groups disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will run from February 4-20.

2022 Winter Olympics: Rights Activists Urge Boycott Of Beijing ‘Genocide’ Games
Activist groups accused the IOC of granting legitimacy to rights abuses in China by allowing the 2022 Winter Olympics to go ahead in Beijing. | File photo

Trending

2022 Winter Olympics: Rights Activists Urge Boycott Of Beijing ‘Genocide’ Games
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T15:33:08+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 3:33 pm

Hours before Tuesday’s handover of the Olympic flame for the 2022 Winter Olympics, human rights activists urged international governments, sponsors and athletes, to boycott what they called China’s ‘genocide games’. (Other Sports News)

Activist groups, which also disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece on Monday, accused the International Olympic Committee of granting legitimacy to rights abuses in China by allowing the Winter Games to go ahead in Beijing.

“We have yet again borne witness to the hypocrisy” of the IOC, Mandie McKeown, the executive director for the International Tibet Network, told a news conference in Athens.

“They’re handing over the Olympic torch to a host government that is so far removed from holding any of (the Olympic) ideals that it seems we’re living in a kind of warped reality,” McKeown said.

There has been international criticism of China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest region of Xinjiang, as well as its crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong and its policies toward Tibet and Taiwan.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

But the IOC — which also awarded the 2008 summer Olympics to Beijing — has shied away from the issue, saying it’s out of its remit.

In his speech in the ancient stadium of Olympia on Monday, IOC president Thomas Bach stressed that the modern Games must be “respected as politically neutral ground.”

Activists on Tuesday argued that human rights in the country have deteriorated since 2008, claiming that the Summer Games ‘emboldened’ China.

The handover ceremony was to be held without spectators, because of pandemic safety measures, at the renovated ancient marble stadium in Athens where the first modern Olympics were hosted in 1896.

Three activists were detained Monday after sneaking into the strongly-guarded archaeological site of Ancient Olympia during the flame lighting, waving a banner that read ‘No genocide games’ and a Tibetan flag.

Another four were detained outside the site, while two more protesters were detained in Athens on Sunday after a protest on the Acropolis.

The latter seven have been released, but the first three remain in police custody in southern Greece. The Beijing Winter Games will run from February 4-20. Only spectators from mainland China will be allowed to attend. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Thomas Bach Beijing Greece Other Sports Beijing Olympics Winter Olympics International Olympic Committee (IOC) Human Rights Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

OMA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Bangladesh?

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

PNG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Beat Papua New Guinea 17 Runs - Highlights

IND vs AUS, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India Look To Fix Middle-Order Blues During Warm-Up Vs Australia

SL vs IRE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Eye Second Win Against Confident Ireland

NED Vs NAM, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Netherlands Aim First Win Against Debutants Namibia

La Liga: Raul de Tomas, Nico Melamed Goals Help Espanyol Beat Cadiz 2-0 To Keep Momentum

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Sports

EPL: Alexandre Lacazette Dampens Patrick Vieira’s Return At Emirates As Arsenal Hold Crystal Palace

EPL: Alexandre Lacazette Dampens Patrick Vieira’s Return At Emirates As Arsenal Hold Crystal Palace

Men’s Boxing World Championships: AIBA Introduces Belts, White Gloves In ‘Fresh Start’

Men’s Boxing World Championships: AIBA Introduces Belts, White Gloves In ‘Fresh Start’

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gianni Infantino Wants Suspended Brazil-Argentina Tie To Happen

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gianni Infantino Wants Suspended Brazil-Argentina Tie To Happen

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: England’s Liam Livingstone Suffers Finger Injury Vs India

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: England’s Liam Livingstone Suffers Finger Injury Vs India

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

Outlook Web Desk / 'The annual training exercise that the PLA carries out there has seen some increase in the level of activities in the depth areas,' Lt Gen Manoj Pande said.

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

PTI / Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to get a game vs Australia before India open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement