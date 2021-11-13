Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Roberto Mancini Laments Late Penalty Miss In Switzerland Draw

Both Italy and Switzerland are now tied with 15 points apiece with the ‘Azzurri’ sit top of Group C standings due to better goal difference.

Roberto Mancini is the primary reason behind Italy's surge after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. | File photo

2021-11-13T19:35:10+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 7:35 pm

Roberto Mancini lamented Jorginho’s 90th-minute penalty miss as Italy drew 1-1 with Switzerland to leave both sides level at the top of the Group C standings with one round of matches to go in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. (More Football News)

Silvan Widmer gave Switzerland an early lead, but Giovanni di Lorenzo pulled European champions Italy level before half-time. With Qatar in reach, Jorginho blasted his late penalty over the Swiss crossbar.

Italy and Switzerland now have 15 points apiece heading into Monday’s final group stage qualifiers, against Northern Ireland and Bulgaria respectively, but the ‘Azzurri’ sit top of the standings on goal difference.

“Switzerland scored, and us, for 30 minutes, we’ve been stranded with their counter-attacks without finding the key to the game. Sometimes it happens. They scored because of the fear. Then they made another counter-attack. So the fear to concede a second goal can make you feel that you're not in the game.

“But then, slowly, we've been able to get back in it, and I think that we've just missed a chance to score. But as I said, we can't do anything at the moment. Not even cry,” Italy head coach Mancini said.

