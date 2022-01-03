Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes The Biggest Film On Box Office In India And Around The World

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has grossed $1.37 billion worldwide, including $34.2 million in India.

'Spider-Man: No Way' Home released December 16 in India

2022-01-03
Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 5:29 pm

The domestic box office collection for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' starring actor Tom Holland as the epic character, has surpassed 200 crore and has become the highest grossing movie in India  for 2021. The film was released in theatres in India on December 16 and has so far grossed a total of 202.34 crore in India. 

 

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has already surpassed $1.37 billion in international box office, making it the 12th highest-grossing film of all time. With China and Japan yet to release the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home gained another $131 million to its global box office haul over the New Year's weekend.

According to DNA, after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Disney and Marvel’s 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' with $224 million domestically, is the next highest-grossing tentpole of Covid-19 times.

In addition to Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, and others have key roles in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. It also reunites actors old spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Meanwhile,as reported by Gadgets360 the musical comedy 'Sing 2' had another solid weekend. Between Friday and Sunday, the movie, which stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and others as voice actors, grossed $19.6 million from 3,892 theatres. The ‘Matrix Resurrections’, the fourth instalment in the Matrix franchise, has surpassed $106 million in box office collections.

 

 

