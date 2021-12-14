Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Spider-Man No Way Home': Marvel Fans In India Ready To Pay Rs 2200 On One Movie Ticket?

The advance booking for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' began on December 12 in the evening and has been shattering records. The film will be released on December 16th.

'Spider-Man No Way Home': Marvel Fans In India Ready To Pay Rs 2200 On One Movie Ticket?
Tom Holland as Spiderman. | Instagram/ @spidermanmovie

Trending

'Spider-Man No Way Home': Marvel Fans In India Ready To Pay Rs 2200 On One Movie Ticket?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T17:13:42+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 5:13 pm

The release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is almost approaching. The forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film will get its Indian debut on December 16, a day before its worldwide release on December 17.

The Tom Holland-Zendaya film is likely to shatter all box office records in India. Looking at the bookings for the biggest Marvel picture of the year, it's safe to conclude that this film will be a massive success. Despite the fact that Marvel films are popular all around the world, India is claimed to be one of the largest marketplaces.

According to a report by News 18, 'Spider-man' fans in India are ready to pay Rs 2200 for just one ticket, and the hype of the film is tremendous. The advance ticket sales began on Sunday evening, and a number of shows have already been declared sold out. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, ticket prices have reached a new high, with No Way Home tickets going for as much as $2000.

Also, Pinkvilla reported that 'No Way Home,' made history as the movie sold over 50,000 tickets in PVR in over three hours.

In terms of scale and ambition, the film is said to be a 'almost-Avengers' picture. The film, which deals with the universe, has supervillains from previous Spider-Man film series. In addition to Hindi and English, it will be released in Tamil and Telugu in India.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Marvel's films have always piqued the interest of a sizable segment of the Indian audience. The 'Spider-Man' franchise is extremely popular. With Spidey's identity now exposed, the teaser has caught the interest of fans. Apart from India's major cities, demand for the MCU film is high in southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' follows 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.' The film is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker and his superhero alter ego Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya as Parker's girlfriend MJ, Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker's friend Ned, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Zendaya Tom Holland Los Angeles India Marvel Studios Movies Hollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor's Spokesperson Refuses BMC's Allegations About Flouting Covid-19 Norms: Says She Was At Intimate Dinner

Kareena Kapoor's Spokesperson Refuses BMC's Allegations About Flouting Covid-19 Norms: Says She Was At Intimate Dinner

Surveen Chawla On Facing Casting Couch In South: A Woman’s Weight, Waist Size And Chest Size Are Questioned

Samantha Akkineni’s Team Shares Health Update, After Actress’ Hospital Visit Worries Fans

Katrina Kaif Calls Her Sister Her 'Pillar Of Strength' In A Touching Post On Insta

Kareena Kapoor Is In Home Quarantine Confirms Father Randhir Kapoor; Says She Is Better Now

Billie Eilish Opens Up On Her Horrific Covid-19 Experience

Maheep Kapoor And Seema Khan Test Positive For Covid-19

'Belfast' And 'The Power Of The Dog' Bagged The Most Number Of Nominations For Golden Globe Awards

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Lara Dutta: For Too Long We’ve Glorified The Perfect Woman On Screen

Lara Dutta: For Too Long We’ve Glorified The Perfect Woman On Screen

Tara Sutaria: It’s Important To Show The Many Sides And Shades To A Woman

Tara Sutaria: It’s Important To Show The Many Sides And Shades To A Woman

Nora Fatehi To Be Seen As A Mermaid In Her Next Music Video- View Pics

Nora Fatehi To Be Seen As A Mermaid In Her Next Music Video- View Pics

Anand Deverakonda: Vijay and I Developed Interest In Cinema Because Of Our Father

Anand Deverakonda: Vijay and I Developed Interest In Cinema Because Of Our Father

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Outlook Web Bureau / Virat Kohli was relieved of his India captaincy duties from the ODIs last week. He will continue to lead India in Test matches.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement