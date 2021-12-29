Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Shiba Inu Beats Bitcoin In Popularity In 2021; Gets 43 Million More Views

Meme based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu tops in the Coinmarketcap index of most viewed crypto coins in 2021 with 188 million-plus views; Bitcoin got 145 million views.

2021-12-29T08:24:04+05:30
Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 8:24 am

1. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) tops in the list of Coinmarketcap.com's most popular crypto coins in 2021. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalisation of $20,942,930,262. In October this year, the SHIB token spiked by more than 216 percent within a week, attaining a new all-time high of $0.000088. Notably, Shiba Inu viewed 188, 019, 378 times during the whole year. Currently, the coin was trading at $0.00003838, up 2.59 per cent in the last 24 hours. 

2. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin which has the largest market capitalisation in the whole world attained the second position in the popularity of coins in 2021. Bitcoin viewed 145,519,992 times in 2021, according to coinmarketcap. Bitcoin has total market capitalisation of $959,657,244,574, witnessed a seesaw in prices through the year. The lowest price of BTC was recorded on January 1 at $28,803.59, while the highest it touched was $68,789.63 on November 10, a difference of 138.8 per cent. While writing this article on December 21, coin was trading at $51,087.72, up 2,21 per cent in the last 24 hours. 

3. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Top meme coin by market capitalisation Dogecoin (DOGE) was the third most viewed crypto coin in 2021. It has been viewed 107,402,681 times, having total market capitalisation of $25,238,754,379. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted several times in favour of Dogecoin over the year. On December 27 Doge was trading at $0.1899 and was increased by 0.88 per cent in the last 24 hours. 

"I am a glass-is-half-full kind of guy, hence pleased that three of the top-5 coins have really solid fundamentals and potential for technological innovation. Speculators often worry that they may have missed the bus on Bitcoin, and hence look for new areas of potential gain. That’s where two meme coins also have crept into the top-5. But, as the market matures, solid technology will triumph, " says Ajeet Khurana, a crypto project advisor and investor. 

4. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) made the fourth position in the list of top five most viewed coins in 2021 of coinmarketcap. ADA with total market capitalisation of $52,544,812,8133 has been viewed 86,612,949 times over the year. Presently, Cardano was trading at $1.57 with a rise of 9.89 per cent in the last 24 hours. Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform that says its goal is to allow “changemakers, innovators and visionaries” to bring about positive global change. Cardano increases 795 per cent from January 1 to December 27, 2021, according to coinmarketcap.

"My prediction is that Bitcoin and Ethereum and will still be in the top-5 one year from now. Cardano will have slipped a little. And the two meme coins won't be found anywhere near the top-5," Khurana added. 

5. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum which is a decentralised open-source blockchain system that features its own cryptocurrency has ranked at fifth position in most viewed cryptocurrencies in 2021 of coinmarketcap.com.It has viewed.

81,358,080 times over the year. ETH has total market capitalisation of $485,382,963,764, , and currently trading at $4,082.05 , up 0.83 in the last 24 hours. 

