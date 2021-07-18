Mumbai Rains: PM Modi Announces Rs Two Lakh Each For Families Of Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced roll out of of Rs two lakh each as compensation for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. For the injured, a sum of Rs 50,000 would be given.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi agonized the deaths caused by the massive wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy downpour.

The landslide triggered wall collapse so far has claimed lives of fifteen people who died in separate incidents of house collapse.

Heavy and incessant overnight downpourhas caused severe water logging in Mumbai and adjacent areas along with massive disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," Modi said.

(With PTI Inputs)

