Nun Accuses Kerala Bishop Of Sexual Abuse, Bishop Calls It 'Revenge'

A nun has filed a police complaint against a Catholic bishop of a diocese in north India, alleging that he had sexually abused her multiple times at a small town near here four years ago, police said yesterday.

In her complaint to Kottayam district police superintendent, the nun alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse 13 times.

She said that she was abused for the first time in 2014 at a guest house near an orphanage in Kuravilangad region in the district, they said.

The nun claimed that she had then complained to the church authorities about the abuse, but no action was taken.

She said the unfavourable approach of the church authorities towards her grievances forced her to lodge a police complaint in the matter, police said.



Meanwhile, the bishop has filed a counter petition against the nun with the police, accusing her of seeking revenge against him for transferring her.

The district police chief has directed a DySP rank officer to launch a probe into the incident based on both the complaints.

The priest, a Keralite, has been serving as bishop of a diocese in north India since 2013.

There was no immediate reaction from the church authorities on the allegations.

PTI