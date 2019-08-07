'Now Marry Fair Kashmiri Girl': BJP MLA's Remark After Abrogation Of Article 370

In a video clip that has gone viral on the social media, BJP MLA Vikram Saini from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has said that party workers were excited over the scrapping of Article 370 as it would now enable them to marry 'Gori' (fair) Kashmiri girls.

The lawmaker was seen speaking at a function organised on Tuesday to celebrate the revoking of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"(Earlier) If a woman from Kashmir got married to a man from Uttar Pradesh, her citizenship would be revoked. There was different citizenship for India and Kashmir," Saini said addressing the crowd in Hindi.

After the scrapping of Article 370, however, the MLA said, "there is no issue now. The workers are very excited and those who are bachelors, they can get married there."

He said bachelors in BJP were now welcome to go to Kashmir, buy plots of land and get married.

"Muslim workers should celebrate here. Get married there to a fair Kashmiri girl. There should be celebrations. Everyone should celebrate, be it Hindus or Muslims. This is something the entire country should be celebrating," he added.

Later, asked about his statement, the MLA said that he had said nothing objectionable.

"Now anyone can get married to a Kashmiri girl without any issue. That is all I said and it is the truth. This is freedom for the people of Kashmir. That is why we organised the event on Tuesday. Now, Kashmiris have attained freedom," Saini added.

Saini said, "Modiji has fulfilled our dream. The whole country is celebrating the move."

(IANS)