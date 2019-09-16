﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'My Father Was Killed': Woman Shaves Her Head Every Morning To Seek Justice

'My Father Was Killed': Woman Shaves Her Head Every Morning To Seek Justice

'They killed my father and threw his body down from the terrace,' the woman said.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'My Father Was Killed': Woman Shaves Her Head Every Morning To Seek Justice
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
'My Father Was Killed': Woman Shaves Her Head Every Morning To Seek Justice
outlookindia.com
2019-09-16T17:48:07+0530

She shaves off her head every morning and pledges to do so until she gets justice for her deceased father. She has made it a point not to grow hair until those who killed her father are brought to justice.

The woman, who wished not to be named, lives in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

Her father was killed last month in an apparent property dispute. The woman has accused her neighbours Virendra Kumar and Rajiv Kumar of murder and named them in the FIR.

"They killed my father and threw his body down from the terrace," the woman, who runs an institute for deaf and dumb children said.

She said she has sent petitions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Minority Commission seeking justice for her father.

But so far, she said, she has not achieved any success. The accused have not been arrested so far and she accuses the station house officer (SHO) of Nawabad police station of shielding them.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jhansi, Om Prakash Singh, said he had been apprised of the matter and would personally inquire into the matter.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Murder Crime National
Next Story : Using Drones, AI And Big Data, Govt Set To Digitally Map India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters