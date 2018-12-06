'Snatch His Gun': Video Shows How Mob Attacked UP Cop Killed In Bulandshahr Violence

A mob shouting maaro, marro, cheench lo uski bandook (kill him, snatch his gun), throwing stones and hurling expletives is seen in one of the video clips related to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr that have appeared on social media.

The video shows mob hurling stones and shouting towards inspector Subodh Kumar Singh after local resident Sumit was being shot. The attackers are heard shouting "cheen lo bandook iski" (snatch his gun) after which inspector Singh is seen lying on the ground.

Outlook cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Sumit and Singh were the two people killed in the violence on Monday in Bulandshahr's Mahaw village.

The video that surfaced on Wednesday is believed to have been filmed before Sumit was shot. He, along with some youths, was seen pelting stones on the police. After that, it could be seen that Sumit was shot and taken to hospital by youths.

Sumit's family has not yet reacted to the video.

Police said it is yet to exmaine the video. "It is not clear whether the video is original or edited and police will comment only after it is examined," Siana Circle Officer Satya Prakash Sharma told news agency PTI.

On Monday, a mob of some 400 people violently rampaged through the Chingrawathi village, apparently after cow carcasses were found strewn in a jungle nearby.

The mob set dozens of vehicles on fire, hurled stones and even fired from guns at the police, who also retaliated with gunfire.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a video of Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the killing of a policeman went viral.

In the video, Yogesh introduces himself as the Bulandshahr district convenor of the Bajrang Dal. He also claimed that he was not present at the site of violence and had nothing to do with the protests.

Yogesh alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police are trying to portray him in bad light.

"Police mujhe is prakar prastut kar rahi hai ki jaise mera koi bahut bara apradhik itihas ho..." (Police is trying to frame me in a way that I have a serious criminal background), Yogesh can be heard saying in the viral video.

(With inputs from agencies)