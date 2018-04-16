Kathua Rape And Murder Case: Accused Plead Not Guilty, Ask For Narco Test

The eight people accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl here today pleaded not guilty and asked the district and sessions judge for a narco test.

As the trial in the case began here, the district and sessions judge asked the state Crime Branch to give copies of the chargesheet to the accused and fixed April 28 as the next date of hearing.

Of the eight people accused of the crime, one is a juvenile who is also under arrest. He moved a bail application before a judicial magistrate which will be heard later today.

The child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.

According to the chargesheets filed by the crime branch, the abduction, rape and killing of the girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area.

The caretaker of the 'Devisthan', a small temple, is listed as the main conspirator behind the crime.

