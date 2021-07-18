India Logs 41,157 Fresh Covid Cases, 518 Fatalities Reported In 24 Hours

India logged 41,157 fresh coronavirus cases taking the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Fatalities climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more deaths reported within 24 hours.

The active cases figure have gone down to 4,22,660 which account for 1.36 per cent of the total infections. Statistics suggest that the active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours.

According to the 8 AM data, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is standing at 97.31 per cent.

The ministry said that 19,36,709 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,39,58,663.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 30269796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 last year.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19 last year.India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

