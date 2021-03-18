March 18, 2021
Corona
Woman Admitted To ICU Raped In Jaipur Hospital, Male Nurse Arrested

The woman was admitted to the ICU and was in a semi-conscious state when the accused committed the crime.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 March 2021
A woman admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Rajasthan's capital city was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male nurse.

The accused was arrested on rape charges on Tuesday evening after the victim's husband lodged a complaint, they said.

"The woman was admitted to the ICU where the accused committed the crime on Monday night. The victim was in a semi-conscious state and she resisted as much she could," DCP West Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

The next morning, when her husband met her, she informed him about the incident by writing on a paper following which he lodged a complaint with the police.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Outlook Videos