West Bengal: BJP Leader Among 3 Accused Of Murdering Elderly Man

A local BJP leader in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district is among the three accused arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old man, police said on Sunday.

The trio was arrested by the police on Friday and produced before a local court on Saturday which remanded them in 10 days police custody, an officer said.

The elderly man was shot dead inside his house in Post Office Para in the Raina police station area on March 9.

Looting money seems to have been the motive behind the murder as the elderly man had withdrawn cash from his bank account on the day of the incident, the officer added.

However, the accused persons claimed that one of them had accidentally fired at the man and as he fell on the ground, they got scared and fled the spot without taking the money, the officer said.

The trio was nabbed by tracking their mobile phone locations, he added.

The BJP leader, a 'Shakti Kendra Pramukh' of Bardhaman Uttar assembly seat, alleged that he was framed in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

