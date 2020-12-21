UP: Two Brothers Held For Killing Parents Over Property Dispute

Two brothers were on Monday arrested here for allegedly killing their parents in Sanjapur Gulal village in the district last week to get ownership of their property, police said.

The accused, Sumit and Vikram, had killed their parents Rajendra (60) and Rajvati (55) on December 15 night by allegedly strangulating them and later setting them afire by putting plastic and other items over them, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

During the time of the incident, neighbours heard cries and rushed to their house to find them severely burnt, the police said, adding that the couple died before they could be taken to a hospital.

Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide but during probe police suspected foul play and later arrested their sons, they said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine