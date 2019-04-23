Till Today I Was 'Chowkidar' For Hair, Now For Nation Too: Hairstylist Jawed Habib On Joining BJP

﻿
Well-known hair dresser Jawed Habib on Monday joined the BJP in the presence of party national secretary Tarun Chugh.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 April 2019
Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in New Delhi.
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
2019-04-23T08:17:01+0530

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, on Monday, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi, stating that he had now been promoted to the post of 'chowkidar' of the nation.

"Aaj tak main bus baalon ka chowkidaar tha, aaj main desh ka ho gya hoon (Till today I was just chowkidar for hair, now I have become the chowkidar of the nation)," Jawed said talking to reporters here.

"I am happy to join the BJP as I have seen the changes brought in the country by Prime Minister Modi in the last five years. I think nobody should be ashamed of their background, when the prime minister is proud to state that he was a 'chaiwala' then why should I be ashamed of calling myself a 'nai' (barber)," he said.

Habib is considered amongst the best hairdressers in the world and currently has over 550 unisex hair salons across India with three international ones.

This move has come right in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi will see polling on May 12 in the sixth phase of elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

ANI

