Srinagar: Two Militants Killed In Encounter, 78 In Total In Last Eight Months

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in a residential area of the city on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir police said. The encounter started at Alamdar Colony at Eidgah area of Srinagar early Friday morning.

The police said with today’s encounter the police along with security forces have managed to kill at least 78 militants in the valley in last eight months.

The police said in these encounters most of the militants killed were affiliated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar Toiba.

According to police, out of 78 militants killed this year, 39 belonged to Lashkar Toiba. The rest of the militants killed this year belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen, Al Badar, and other militant outfits.

