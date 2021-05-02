May 02, 2021
SOS For Oxygen: Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital Raises Alarm; Over 50 Patients At Risk

SOS For Oxygen: Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital Raises Alarm; Over 50 Patients At Risk

'There are 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support,' the hospital said

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2021
The hospital does not have a liquid oxygen storage tank and depends on oxygen cylinders from a private vendor.
2021-05-02T13:28:34+05:30

A day after Delhi’s Fortis Hospital located in Delhi’s Vasant Kund raised alarms on the shortage of medical oxygen in this hospital, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital has sounded an alarm about their dwindling stocks of oxygen, saying 50 people, including four newborns, are "at-risk". An official at Malviya Nagar hospital said there are around 80 patients, including those suffering from Covid-19, at the hospital. It also has 15 newborns, he said.

"There are 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support," he said.

The hospital does not have a liquid oxygen storage tank and depends on oxygen cylinders from a private vendor.

"It has become a daily fire-fight exercise in the absence of a continuous supply. We require around 125 oxygen cylinders a day," the official said.

On Saturday, 12 Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at south Delhi's Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes in the afternoon.

Several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, as coronavirus cases continue to spike every passing day.

With PTI inputs

