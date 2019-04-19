Ratan Tata Meets Mohan Bhagwat At RSS Headquarters In Nagpur

Industrialist Ratan Tata met Rashtriya Swayansevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur, Sangh sources said Thursday.

The visit on Wednesday was Ratan Tata's second visit to the RSS headquarter, the last being on December 28, 2016.

Tata arrived in Nagpur on Tuesday and left the city on Wednesday after meeting the RSS chief, the sources said.

An RSS functionary in Nagpur said it was a courtesy call by Tata.

In August last year, Tata shared the stage with Mohan Bhagwat as a chief guest at an event in Mumbai to mark the birth centenary of late RSS leader Nana Palkar.

In his speech then, Bhagwat had lauded the Tata Group, saying its focus has always been on the use of wealth for the betterment of society and not on the creation of personal wealth.

Mohan Bhagwat then had praised Ratan Tata, saying, "Everyone was keen to hear Mr Tata, but when I asked him he said he feels shy of speaking," adding that "those who do work, they feel shy of speaking and their work always speaks for itself."

The confidential meeting came at a time when general elections are underway in India. Several business leaders have been extending support to various political parties and organisations.

On Thursday, Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted a montage video in which Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, extended support to Deora in his fight against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant for South Mumbai parliamentary constituency.

