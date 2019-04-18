'Milind Deora Is The Man For South Mumbai': Mukesh Ambani Endorses Congress’ Lok Sabha Candidate

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has endorsed Congress leader Milind Deora as candidate for South Mumbai.
Ambani says: "Having represented South Mumbai for 10 years, I believe that Milind has in-depth knowledge of the social, economic and cultural ecosystem of the South Mumbai constituency!
“Both micro-enterprises and large businesses can thrive in Mumbai so that attractive, new employment opportunities can be created for our talented young women and men,” Ambani adds in a video put up by Milind Deora.
From small shopkeepers to large industrialists - for everyone, South Mumbai means business.— Milind Deora (@milinddeora) April 17, 2019
We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority.#MumbaiKaConnection pic.twitter.com/d4xJnvhyKr
The others featuring in the 2.17 minute-video are Kotak Mahindra Group chairman Uday Kotak and Krish Ramnani of Togglehead Private Ltd, and also some small shopkeepers.
Deora tweeted the video with the hashtag #MumbaiKaConnection.
“From small shopkeepers to large industrialists – for everyone, South Mumbai means business. We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority,” Deora tweeted.
