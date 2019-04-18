﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Milind Deora Is The Man For South Mumbai': Mukesh Ambani Endorses Congress’ Lok Sabha Candidate

'Milind Deora Is The Man For South Mumbai': Mukesh Ambani Endorses Congress’ Lok Sabha Candidate

The others featuring in the 2.17 minute-video are Kotak Mahindra Group chairman Uday Kotak and Krish Ramnani of Togglehead Private Ltd, and also some shopkeepers.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2019
'Milind Deora Is The Man For South Mumbai': Mukesh Ambani Endorses Congress’ Lok Sabha Candidate
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani endorsing Congress leader Milind Deora in the video
Twitter @milinddeora
'Milind Deora Is The Man For South Mumbai': Mukesh Ambani Endorses Congress’ Lok Sabha Candidate
outlookindia.com
2019-04-18T16:58:32+0530

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has endorsed Congress leader Milind Deora as candidate for South Mumbai.

Ambani says: "Having represented South Mumbai for 10 years, I believe that Milind has in-depth knowledge of the social, economic and cultural ecosystem of the South Mumbai constituency!

“Both micro-enterprises and large businesses can thrive in Mumbai so that attractive, new employment opportunities can be created for our talented young women and men,” Ambani adds in a video put up by Milind Deora.

 

The others featuring in the 2.17 minute-video are Kotak Mahindra Group chairman Uday Kotak and Krish Ramnani of Togglehead Private Ltd, and also some small shopkeepers.

Deora tweeted the video with the hashtag #MumbaiKaConnection.

“From small shopkeepers to large industrialists – for everyone, South Mumbai means business. We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority,” Deora tweeted.

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Milind M Deora Mukesh Ambani Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : For 'Modi Ji Ki Sena' Remark, Election Commission Lets Off Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi With A Warning
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters